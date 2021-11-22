EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has finished another descending structure at 1.1250 along with the correction towards 1.1325; right now, it is consolidating around 1.1277. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.1231 and then start another correction towards 1.1303. Later, the market may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1174.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is falling towards 1.3402. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 1.3457 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3300.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still consolidating around 73.15. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 72.67 and then grow towards 73.00. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 71.70.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the descending structure at 113.60, USDJPY is growing towards 114.55 and may later start a new decline to reach 114.07, thus forming a new consolidation range. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 115.53; if to the downside – continue the correction towards 112.80 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 115.50.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the ascending structure at 0.9289, USDCHF has formed a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9326 and then correct downwards to reach 0.9290. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9340.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 0.7230, AUDUSD is consolidating above this level. Today, the pair may fall towards 0.7225 and then grow to reach 0.7261, thus forming a downside continuation pattern. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 0.7152; if to the upside – correct towards 0.7307 and then form a new descending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
Brent
Brent has finished another descending structure at 78.20. Today, the asset may grow to test 82.00 from below and then complete the correction by trading downwards with the target at 77.40. Later, the market may start a new growth to reach 85.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending wave at 1848.15 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, Gold is expected to break it to the downside and reach 1827.60. Later the market may form one more ascending structure to return to 1848.00 and then resume falling with the target at 1815.00. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 1900.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is consolidating around 4707.0. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 4750.0; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 4675.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1300 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1300, slightly above the 16-month low of 1.1250 touched on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the greenback amid fresh European COVID-19 jitters.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3450 amid USD strength, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is recovering ground towards 1.3450 heading into the European open, as the risk sentiment improves. However, the further upside appears elusive amid stronger US dollar and persistent Brexit worries. BOE’s Bailey downplays inflation concerns, eyes on risk trends, Brexit.
Gold remains exposed to downside risks, $1,834 eyed
Gold is struggling to find its feet on Monday, having hit the lowest levels in two weeks at $1,839 on Friday. The US dollar holds onto the recent gains as the Treasury yields rebound amid expectations of hastened Fed’s tapering.
Steep correction looms crypto market
BTC price saw a momentary upswing after its initial downswing on November 18. This quick run-up failed to gather steam, leading to rejection and a retracement. This short-term bearish outlook translated to ETH and XRP.
Tesla gets ready to break out to $1300
Tesla finishes the week with more gains. TSLA stock forecast now looks for more record highs. Tesla stock predictions upped by numerous commentators as resistance at $1120 is broken.