EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1300, EURUSD is expected to break it to the downside and reach the target at 1.1250. Later, the market may correct towards 1.1350 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1174.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed the correction at 1.3500. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 1.3400 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 1.3290.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After rebounding from 73.50, USDRUB is falling towards 71.80. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 73.73 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the correctional structure at 114.00; right now, it is growing to break 114.60 and may later continue trading upwards with the target at 115.27.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9300. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 0.9260 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9340.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7275. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and reach 0.7236. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7300 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7230.
Brent
Brent has finished the descending structure at 80.00. Possibly, today the asset may consolidate near the lows. Later, the market may expand the range to the downside and reach the short-term target at 79.00. After that, the instrument may grow to test 83.15 from below and then trade downwards with the target at 77.55.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1870.00. Today, the metal may form a new descending structure to break 1846.55 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1815.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is consolidating around 4694.8. Possibly, the asset may resume falling towards 4673.3 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 4694.8.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?