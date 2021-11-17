EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending wave at 1.1263, EURUSD is correcting to test 1.1300 from below. Later, the market may resume falling to break 1.1250 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1174.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.3434. Possibly, the pair may break this range downwards and reach 1.3290. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to reach 1.3380 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3163.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After forming a new consolidation range around 72.37 and breaking it to the upside, USDRUB is expected to continue the correctional wave towards 73.73. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to return to 72.37 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 74.20.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After breaking 114.68 to the upside, USDJPY is expected to continue growing towards 115.22. Later, the market may correct to reach 114.00 and then form one more ascending structure towards with the target at 115.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After rebounding from 0.9259, USDCHF is still growing towards 0.9340. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.9260 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9400.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished another descending structure at 0.7262. Today, the pair may correct to test 0.7300 from below and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.7236.
Brent
Brent is still falling towards 80.00. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 83.24 and then trade downwards with the short-term target at 79.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1879.00; right now, it is falling towards 1835.00. After that, the instrument may resume growing to break 1880.00 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1950.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the ascending wave at 4715.0; right now, it is correcting towards 4694.8, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to break 4673.0 and then continue trading downwards to reach 4634.0; if to the upside – form another ascending wave with the target at 4800.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.