EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After reaching the short-term correctional target at 1.1598, EURUSD is expected to form a new descending structure towards 1.1567. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 1.1611 and then resume falling with the target at 1.1500.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1.3639 to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to continue growing towards 1.3691. After that, the instrument may trade downwards to return to 1.3639 and then start a new growth with the target at 1.3710.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has broken 72.00 to the upside. Today, the pair may correct to reach 72.49 and then resume falling within the downtrend with the target at 71.44.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still forming a new consolidation rage around 113.33, After expanding the range up to 113.77, the asset has completed the descending structure at 113.20 along with the correction towards 113.55. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 114.00; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 112.90.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is falling towards 0.9230. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.9263 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9216.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still consolidating around 0.7365. Today, the pair may resume growing to reach 0.7408 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.7311.
Brent
Brent has finished the descending structure at 82.40; right now, it is growing towards 85.00. Later, the market may start another decline to return to 83.55.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the correction at 1758.00 and starting a new ascending wave with the short-term target at 1803.30, Gold has already reached 1795.00. Possibly, the metal may fall towards 1777.00 and then resume trading upwards to reach the above-mentioned target.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4354.5; it has already completed the ascending structure at 4380.0 and may continue growing towards 4438.8. After that, the instrument may start another decline to break 4327.0 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 4154.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1600, as the US dollar extends hotter US inflation-led losses amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November/ December taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3700, Brexit back in vogue
GBP/USD is testing 1.3700, under demand from upbeat Brexit news, BOE rate hike bets and the US dollar retreat. EU released its plan on Wednesday for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods. Brexit updates, US data in focus.
XAU/USD’s additional upside hinges on a daily close above 200-DMA
Gold price eases from monthly tops amid bets of earlier Fed rate hike. Treasury yields attempt a bounce amid upbeat mood, focus shifts to US PPI. Gold price faces rejection at 200-DMA, will it manage to recapture it?
Shiba Inu price awaits 42% rally as bulls tackle one last key resistance
Shiba Inu price appears to be consolidating following its tremendous rally of over 340% in early October to a swing high of $0.00003528. SHIB has presented a continuation pattern and is nearly at the brink of a make-or-break point.
US September CPI: Inflation supports a November taper
Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.