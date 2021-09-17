EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.1753, EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1761. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new correction towards 1.1800; if to the downside – resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1670.

EURUSD

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.3791. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.3812 and then resume falling towards 1.3750 or even reach the short-term target at 1.3737.

GBPUSD

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed another descending structure at 72.38. Today, the pair may test 72.77 from below and then form a new descending structure to reach 72.25. Later, the market may break this level and continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 72.00.

USDRUB

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the correction at 109.89, USDJPY is expected to fall and break 109.36. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the first target at 108.85.

USDJPY

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.9260, USDCHF is consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down and up to 0.9242 and 0.9298 respectively. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new correction towards 0.9230; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9350.

USDCHF

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After reaching the short-term downside target at 0.7281, AUDUSD is correcting towards 0.7324. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 0.7242.

AUDUSD

Brent

Brent is still consolidating around 75.30. Today, the asset may fall to reach 74.30 and then start a new growth with the target at 77.91.

Brent

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1780.80, Gold has completed the descending wave at 1750.00. Possibly, today the metal may form one more ascending structure towards 1765.00. Later, the market may fall to reach 1758.40 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1771.45.

XAUUSD

S&P 500

After forming a new consolidation range above 4462.4, the S&P index is expected to expand this range up to 4492.8. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to break 4440.0 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 4425.0.

SP500

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD licks its wounds ahead of US consumer confidence

EUR/USD licks its wounds ahead of US consumer confidence

EUR/USD is below 1.18 but off the lows. The dollar is paring some of its gains ahead of US Consumer Confidence, final eurozone inflation data and expiry of options on Wall Street. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.38 after weak US Retail Sales

GBP/USD struggles around 1.38 after weak US Retail Sales

GBP/USD is on the back foot around 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bears seize control as focus shifts to FOMC meeting

XAU/USD bears seize control as focus shifts to FOMC meeting

Gold witnessed aggressive selling on Thursday and tumbled to over one-month lows. Upbeat US macro data lifted the US bond yields, the USD and exerted heavy pressure. Extremely oversold RSI on hourly charts helped limit losses amid COVID-19 woes.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC coils up for 40% upswing

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC coils up for 40% upswing

Ethereum Classic price shows choppy action as it approaches the lower trendline of an ascending parallel channel. The $52.92 support floor is likely to be tagged before a 40% upswing originates.

Read more

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs

Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures