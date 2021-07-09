EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After returning to 1.1825 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, EURUSD has completed the ascending structure at 1.1860. Possibly, the pair may correct to reach 1.1870 and then start another decline with the target at 1.1722.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD continues falling towards 1.3721. Later, the market may grow to return to 1.3796 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3673.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has reached the upside target at 75.00. Today, the pair may start a new decline with the first target at 73.23.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished another descending wave at 109.55. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 110.16 and then fall to reach 109.85, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another correction to reach 110.77; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 107.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still correcting towards 0.9131. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9340.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After reaching the predicted downside target at 0.7411, AUDUSD is expected to consolidate around this level, If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.7600; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.7303.
Brent
After completing another descending wave at 71.74 and then forming a new consolidation range above this level, Brent is expected to grow towards 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to reach 73.60 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 79.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating above 1795.80. Today, the metal may resume trading downwards with the target at 1688.29. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1800.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the descending impulse at 4288.9 along with the correction towards 4333.1. Possibly, today the asset may start a new decline with the first target at 4240.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD accumulates minor losses below 1.1850 amid risk-off mood. The ECB has shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2% after concluding its special strategy meeting. The US dollar is recovering ground after Thursday's sell-off.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3750 amid disappointing UK data
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground, heading towards 1.3750 amid downbeat UK monthly GDP and manufacturing data. The covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar. Brexit headlines also weigh on the cable.
Gold: Thursday’s Doji keeps sellers hopeful amid dollar’s rebound
Gold price extends bull-bear tug-of-war into the second straight day. Global growth concerns support gold while Fed’s tapering bets limit its upside. Daily technical setup still favors the bears as 200-DMA appears elusive.
SafeMoon price approaches critical support area, 37% gains await
SafeMoon price has been on a steady downtrend since June 29 and is hovering above a key barrier at $0.00000272. A bounce from this level will likely propel SAFEMOON to $0.00000374. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000257 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.