EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from the support area at 1.1944, EURUSD has broken its consolidation range to the upside; right now, it is expected to continue growing towards 1.2100. Later, the market may fall to break 1.1944 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1800.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1.3840 and breaking it to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to reach 1.4008. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3840.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After forming a new consolidation range around 76.00, USDRUB has broken it to the upside and may later correct to reach 76.74. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the target at 75.15.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still consolidating around 108.10. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the target at 108.85. Later, the market may resume falling to reach 108.38.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the ascending impulse at 10.9160 along with the correction towards 0.9134, USDCHF is expected to break this range to the upside and reach 0.9186. Later, the market may start a new decline with the target at 0.9156.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range above 0.7700 and breaking it to the upside, AUDUSD is expected to continue the correction towards 0.78323. However, if the price falls and breaks 0.7700, the market may resume trading within the downtrend to break 0.7560. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 0.7450.
Brent
Brent continues growing towards 67.40 and may later correct to reach 64.40. After that, the instrument may start a new growth with the target at 70.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1762.16 to the upside, Gold is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 1800.00.
S&P 500
After rebounding from 4152.6, the S&P index is expected to continue growing towards 4306.4 to complete this ascending wave. After that, the instrument may form a new consolidation range below the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 4000.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.40 amid an upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, as the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K. Cable is also benefiting from broad dollar weakness.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,770 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters, sustained USD selling continued lending some support to the commodity. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.