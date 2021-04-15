EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.1950, EURUSD has completed the ascending structure at 1.1988. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.1970 and then start a new correction towards 1.1980. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1950.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After reaching the correctional target at 1.3782 and then finishing the descending impulse towards 1.3750, GBPUSD is consolidating above the latter level. Today, the pair may fall to break 1.3702 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3590.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After finishing the descending structure at 75.57, USDRUB is expected to consolidate around this level. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may fall with the short-term target at 75.15; if to the upside – start a new correction towards 76.60 and then resume trading downwards to reach 75.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the correction at 109.07, USDJPY is falling with the key target at 108.60. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 109.77.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After forming a new consolidation range around 0.9223 and breaking it to the upside, USDCHF is growing towards 0.9262. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.9222.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has finished the correction at 0.7727; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to break 0.7582 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7454.
Brent
After forming a new consolidation range around 64.30 and breaking to the upside, Brent has reached 66.40. Today, the asset may form another consolidation range around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may grow with the short-term target at 67.07; if to the downside – start a new correction to test 64.30 from above and then resume trading downwards with the target at 67.40.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correction at 1732.33, Gold is growing to break 1755.55. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1795.50.
S&P 500
After completing the ascending structure at 4152.3 along with the correction towards 4121.4, the S&P index is expected to resume growing with the short-term target at 4160.3. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 4006.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.2000 on US dollar bounce, German CPI in focus
EUR/USD snaps three-day uptrend while stepping back from one-month tops of 1.1990. US dollar bounce and market consolidation trigger pullback moves. Vaccine jitters, US-Russian conflict battle stimulus hopes to challenge risk-on mood. German CPI can recall the bulls.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3800 ahead of US retail sales, Brexit meet
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the US Retail Sales data while eyeing Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.