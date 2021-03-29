EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD continues consolidating above 1.1761. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range down to 1.1751 and then start another correction towards 1.1846. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.1707.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending structure at 1.3807, GBPUSD is expected to resume falling and reach 1.3742. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1.3850.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still falling towards 75.46 and may later grow to reach 76.00, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. According to the main scenario, the price may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the target at 74.50.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After forming another consolidation range, this time above 109.46, USDJPY is trading to break it to the downside. Possibly, the pair may continue moving downwards with the first target at 109.10.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is correcting towards 0.9378. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.9436 and then start a new decline with the target at 0.9330.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the correction to test 0.7644 from below. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 0.7515. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 0.7644 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7450.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating around 63.00. Possibly, the asset may expand the range up to 65.50 to test this level from below. Later, the market may start a new correctional wave with the target at 60.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating above 1727.00 without any particular direction. Possibly, today the metal may form a new descending structure to expand the range down to 1711.67 and then start a new growth to reach 1776.08. Later, the market may correct to return to 1727.00 and then resume growing with the short-term target at 1813.88.
S&P 500
After breaking 3925.6 and then finishing the ascending wave at 3977.0, the S&P index is expected to correct and test 3925.6 from above. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the target at 4000.0 and then start a new correction towards 3860.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).