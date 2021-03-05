EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 1.2033 and then breaking it to the downside, EURUSD has reached 1.1955. Possibly, today the pair may return to 1.2033 to test it from below and then start another decline with the target at 1.1955. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to reach 1.2111.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has finished the ascending structure at 1.4016; right now, it is falling to reach 1.3821. Later, the market may start another growth with the target at 1.4000.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating below 73.43. Possibly, the pair may grow to reach 74.74 and then return to 73.43. Later, the market may break the latter level to the downside and continue trading downwards with the target at 72.50.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY continues extending the ascending wave; it has already reached 108.00. Today, the pair may consolidate close to the highs. After that, the instrument may break the range to the downside and continue trading downwards with the closest target at 106.90.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the ascending wave at 0.9285, USDCHF is expected to consolidate there. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9140.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range above 0.7740 and breaking it to the downside, AUDUSD is falling to reach 0.7674. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to return to 0.7740 and then resume falling with the target at 0.7650.
Brent
Brent has broken 66.00 to the upside; right now, it is still growing. Possibly, the asset may reach the short-term target at 69.00 and then form a new descending structure towards 66.10. After that, the instrument may resume moving upwards with the target at 70.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is moving downwards; it has already reached 1700.00. Possibly, today the metal may reach 1664.00 and then start a new growth towards 1740.00. Later, the market may break this level and continue growing with the first target at 1900.00.
BTC/USD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 47400.00, BTCUSD is consolidating around this level. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start another decline with the target at 42300.00.
S&P 500
After breaking 3780.5 to the downside, the S&P index is consolidating below this level. Today, the asset may continue trading downwards with the first target at 3658.0. Later, the market may start a new growth towards 3850.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD ticks higher to $1700 neighbourhood, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood assisted gold to recover early lost ground to near nine-month lows. An uptick in the US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and might cap gains. Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.