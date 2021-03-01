EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correction at 1.2066, EURUSD is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach the first target at 1.2140. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 1.2104.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending wave at 1.3888, GBPUSD is correcting towards 1.4040. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 1.3830 and then start another growth with the target at 1.4140.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After finishing the ascending impulse at 74.69, USDRUB is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 73.03; if to the upside – start another growth with the target at 75.80.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the ascending wave at 106.55, USDJPY is consolidating around this level. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and start another decline with the first target at 106.06. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 106.36.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9070. Today, the par may expand the range up to 0.9115 and then start a new decline to break 0.9025. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 0.8950.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7714; right now, it is growing to reach 0.7848. After that, the instrument may start a new decline towards 0.7760 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.7950.
Brent
Brent has finished the correction at 64.22; right now, it is growing to reach 66.75. Later, the market may start another correction towards 65.10 and then resume moving upwards with the target at 68.82.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After reaching the downside target at 1720.30, Gold is growing to test 1764.80 from below. After that, the instrument may resume falling within the downtrend with the target at 1713.55 (at least).
BTC/USD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”
BTCUSD has finished the descending wave at 43000.00. Possibly, today the asset may grow to reach 48000.00 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 41700.00.
S&P 500
After finishing the descending wave at 3811.2, the S&P index is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 3726.9; if to the upside – start another growth with the target at 3973.0.
