The Greenback remained on the defensive for the second straight week, this time deepening its sell-off to five-month lows amid persistent concerns surrounding the erratoc trade policy by the Trump’s administration as well as jitters around a potential slowdown in the US economy.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) reached new lows near 103.20, despite US yields managed to regain some balance across the curve. The week kicks in with the release of Retail Sales, along the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Business Inventories, and the NAHB Housing Market Index Buildng Permits, Housing Starts, Import and Export Prices, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories will all be published on March 18. The weekly MBA’s Mortgage Applications, Net TIC Flows, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles are due on March 19. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims are due on March 20, seconded by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Existing Home Sales, and the CB Leading Index.
EUR/USD maintained its march north in place, hitting fresh multi-month peaks around 1.0950 and exposing a probable assault to the key 1.1000 neighbourhood. The ZEW Economic Sentiment in Germany and the euro area is expected on March 18, seconded by Balance of Trade results in the euro zone. The final Inflation Rate in the Euroland will be published on March 19, along with Labour Cost Index, and Wage Growth. Producer Prices in Germany and the Construction Output in the euro area are due on March 20. The EMU’s Current Account prints, and the preliminary Consumer Confidence gauge are expected on March 21.
GBP/USD traded with marked gains this week, surpassing the 1.2900 barrier and refocusing its attention to the psychological 1.3000 threshold. The labour market report will be released on March 20. The GfK Consumer Confidence gauge will come on March 21, ahead of Public Sector Net Borrowing.
USD/JPY reversed part of the previous week’s strong decline and managed to trespass the 149.00 barrier ahead of the key BoJ meeting next week. The Tertiary Industry Index is due on March 18. Balance of Trade, Machinery Orders and final Industrial Production figures are expected on March 19. Japan’s Inflation Rate is due on March 21, along with the Reuters Tankan Index, and weekly Foreign Bond Investment readings.
AUD/USD navigated choppy waters throughout the week, although it closed the second consecutive week of gains, reclaiming at the same time the key 0.6300 mark and beyond. The Westpac Leading Index is expected on March 19, while the labour market report will be released on March 20.
Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon
- The RBA’s Hunter will speak on March 18.
- The BoE’s Bailey, and the BoC’s Macklem are due to speak on March 19.
- The Fed’s Williams speaks on March 21.
Central banks: Upcoming meetings to shape monetary policies
- The BoJ and the Fed will meet on March 19.
- The BoE, the SARB, the Riksbank, the SNB, and the PboC will all decide on rates on March 20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gold gives away some gains, slips back to $2,980
Gold retraced from its earlier all-time highs above the key $3,000 mark on Friday, finding a footing around $2,980 per troy ounce. Profit-taking, rising US yields, and a shift to a risk-on environment seem to be putting the brakes on further gains for the metal.
EUR/USD remains firm and near the 1.0900 barrier
EUR/USD is finding its footing and trading comfortably in positive territory as the week wraps up, shaking off two consecutive daily pullbacks and setting its sights back on the pivotal 1.0900 mark—and beyond.
GBP/USD remains depressed, treads water in the low-1.2900s
GBP/USD is holding steady in consolidation territory after Friday’s opening bell on Wall Street, hovering in the low-1.2900 range. This resilience comes despite disappointing UK data and persistent selling pressure on the USD.
Crypto Today: BNB, OKB, BGB tokens rally as BTC, Shiba Inu and Chainlink lead market rebound
Cryptocurrencies sector rose by 0.13% in early European trading on Friday, adding $352 million in aggregate valuation. With BNB, OKB and BGB attracting demand amid intense market volatility, the exchange-based native tokens sector added $1.9 billion.
Week ahead – Central banks in focus amid trade war turmoil
Fed decides on policy amid recession fears. Yen traders lock gaze on BoJ for hike signals. SNB seen cutting interest rates by another 25bps. BoE to stand pat after February’s dovish cut.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.