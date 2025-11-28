TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forecasting the upcoming week: Focus will be on US ISM prints and PCE data

Forecasting the upcoming week: Focus will be on US ISM prints and PCE data
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) came under renewed downside pressure, partially eroding the previous week’s strong uptick, as investors continued to pencil in the likelihood that the Federal Reserve could lower its interest rates once again at its December 10 gathering.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) managed to regain some composure on Friday, although it ended the week with decent losses alongside declining US Treasury yields and steady bets for extra easing by the Fed. The ISM Manufacturing PMI takes centre stage on December 1, seconded by Construction Spending and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. On December 2 comes the RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due on December 3, followed by the ADP Employment Change, Export/Import Prices, the ISM Services PMI, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilisation, the final S&P Global Services PMI and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles. The Challenger Job Cuts are expected on December 4, along with the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Balance of Trade results. The publication of the PCE will wrap up the calendar on December 5 alongside Personal Income/Spending, the flash U-Mich Consumer Sentiment and Factory Orders.

Despite Friday’s pullback, EUR/USD clocked solid gains on the weekly chart, always underpinned by the persistent selling pressure on the Greenback. The final HCOB Manufacturing PMI in Germany and the eurozone will kickstart the weekly docket on December 1. The advanced Inflation Rate in the Euroland is due on December 2 along with the Unemployment Rate. The final HCOB Services PMI in Germany and the euro area will be released on December 3, seconded by Producer Prices in the region. The HCOB Construction PMI in Germany and the euro zone is due on December 4 ahead of EMU’s Retail Sales. German Factory Orders is expected on December 5, followed by EMU’s final Q3 Employment Change and the third estimate of the Q3 GDP Growth Rate.

Quite a robust performance lifted GBP/USD to fresh four-week highs near 1.3270, just to ease a tad afterwards and eventually end the week with strong gains. The final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is due on December 1, ahead of Mortgage Approvals, Mortgage Lending and the BoE’s M4 Money Supply. The BRC Shop Price Inflation comes out on December 2 along with the Nationwide Housing Prices. The final S&P Global Services PMI is due on December 3, while the S&P Global Construction PMI and the BoE’s DMP survey will be published on December 4. Closing the UK docket, the BBA Mortgage Rate and the Halifax House Price Index are due on December 5.

USD/JPY ended the week almost unchanged after two consecutive advances, coming under renewed downside pressure after faltering just ahead of the 158.00 mark. Capital Spending figures and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI are due on December 1. The Consumer Confidence gauge comes on December 2, while the final S&P Global Services PMI is expected on December 3. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment prints will be released on December 4. The key Reuters Tankan Index, Current Account results, the final Q3 GDP Growth Rate, Bank Lending figures and the Eco Watchers Survey will wrap up the calendar on December 5.

A stellar week saw AUD/USD regain strong upside impulse and reclaim the 0.6500 barrier and well above, advancing for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. Business Inventories and Commodity Prices will come on December 1. Building Permits, the Current Account results, Private House Approvals, the Ai Group Industry and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI are expected on December 2. The release of Q3 GDP Growth Rate will take centre stage on December 3, while Balance of Trade results and Household Spending data will close the domestic docket on December 4.

Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon

  • The BoJ’s Ueda speaks on December 1.
  • The Fed’s Powell and Bowman speak on December 2.
  • The ECB’s Lagarde will speak on December 3 alongside the BoE’s Mann.
  • The Fed’s Bowman is due to speak on December 4.

Central banks: Upcoming meetings to shape monetary policies

  • The NBP will meet on December 3 (4.25% act. vs. 4.00% exp).
  • The RBI will decide on rates on December 5 (5.50% act. vs. 5.25% exp.).

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers