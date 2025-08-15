Forecasting the upcoming week: Focus shifts to the FOMC Minutes and the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The US Dollar (USD) has resumed its weekly downside, as investors have started to price in further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, while mixed US data releases also kept the currency on the defensive.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) closed its second consecutive week in the red, slipping back to the sub-98.00 region amid steady speculation of extra rate reductions. The NAHB Housing Market Index will be the only data release on August 18. Building Permits, Housing Starts, and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories are due on August 19. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories and the FOMC Minutes are all expected on August 20. The Jackson Hole Symposium kicks in on August 21, alongside the release of weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, Existing Home Sales, and the CB Leading Index. The Jackson Hole Symposium will continue on August 22.
EUR/USD added to its previous weekly advance, reclaiming the 1.1700 region on the back of the intense correction in the Greenback. The Balance of Trade results in the euro area are due on August 18, while the Current Account results for the bloc are expected on August 19. The final Inflation Rate in the EMU will be released on August 20 along with Producer Prices in Germany. The advanced HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due in Germany and the Euroland on August 21, followed by EMU’s Construction Output and the flash Consumer Confidence gauge in the bloc. The final Q2 GDP Growth Rate in Germany will wrap up the docket alongside the ECB’s Consumer Inflation Expectations and Negotiated Wage Growth.
The continuation of the bearish tone in the US Dollar and the hawkish cut by the BoE kept the constructive tone around GBP/USD well in place this week. The UK Inflation Rate is due on August 20, while Public Sector Net Borrowing, preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs and CBI Industrial Trends Orders will all be published on August 21. Finally, Retail Sales, and theGfK Consumer Confidence gauge will come on August 22.
USD/JPY extended its erratic performance for yet another week, hovering around the 147.00-148.00 region and closely following developments on the trade front as well as speculation over the Fed’s rate path. The Tertiary Industry Index will kickstart the domestic calendar on August 18. Balance of Trade results are due on August 20, seconded by Machinery Orders. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will be released on August 21 alongside flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs. On August 22, the Inflation Rate will be the salient data release.
AUD/USD could not capitalise on the renewed weakness around the US Dollar, retreating modestly on a weekly basis around the 0.6500 neighbourhood. Consumer Inflation Expectations are expected on August 18, followed by the Westpac Consumer Confidence print on August 19. The advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due on August 21.
Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon
The RBA’s Connolly will speak on August 19, followed by the Fed’s Bowman.
The RBA’s Jones and McPhee speak on August 20, ahead of the Fed’s Waller and Bostic.
The Fed’s Bostic speaks on August 21.
The Fed's Powell will speak on August 22.
Central banks: Upcoming meetings to shape monetary policies
The central banks’ calendar will be concentrated on August 20:
PBoC (act. 3.00%-3.50% vs. 3.00%-3.50% exp.).
BI (act. 5.25% vs. 5.25% exp.)
RBNZ (act. 3.25% vs. 3.00% exp.)
Riksbank (act. 2.00% vs. 2.00% exp.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.1700 after mixed US data
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades in positive territory at around 1.1700 in the American session on Friday. Mixed Retail Sales and consumer sentiment data from the US makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3550 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD clocks decent gains above 1.3550 and remains on track to end the second consecutive week in positive territory. The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness following the latest batch of data releases allows the pair to strecth higher in the American session.
Gold appears range bound below $3,350
Gold maintains its sidelined mood on Friday, navigating the sub-$3,350 zone per troy ounce amid further selling pressure on the US Dollar and marginal gains in US yields across the curve. Meanwhile, the precious metal is seen keeping the prudent tone ahead of the critical Trump-Putin meeting later in the day.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP offer signs of bullish reversal despite renewed inflation fears
Bitcoin is attempting a recovery toward the pivotal $120,000 level, trading above $119,000 on Friday. The sell-off spread in the broader cryptocurrency market on Thursday occurred after July’s US PPI data came in hotter than expected, casting doubts on the possibility of the Fed cutting rates in September.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.