TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forecasting the upcoming week: Attention will be on US data, FOMC Minutes

Forecasting the upcoming week: Attention will be on US data, FOMC Minutes
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) chalked up a second straight week of losses, extending its pullback from early-November highs. Investors have been weighing the reopening of the US federal government, the likelihood of further Fed rate cuts, a brighter risk mood, and a backlog of US data that should offer clearer clues on the Fed’s policy path.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) ended its second consecutive week in the red, this time challenging the key 99.00 contention zone as investors continued to gauge the likelihood of further Fed rate cuts against the slew of upcoming US data releases. The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index is due on November 17. The ADP Employment Change Weekly is expected on November 18, seconded by the NAHB Housing Market Index and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. On November 19 will come the usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications prior to the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles, and the FOMC Minutes. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index will be released on November 20, ahead of Existing Home Sales. The flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs take centre stage on November 21 along with the final U-Mich Consumer Sentiment index.

EUR/USD extended its positive performance on the weekly chart, advancing toward the 1.16509-1.1660 region, where some decent resistance seems to have turned up for now. The Current Account results in the euro bloc are due on November 19, seconded by the final Inflation Rate in the region and the preliminary Labour Cost Index. The Producer Prices in Germany will be released on November 20, followed by the EMU’s Construction Output and the advanced Consumer Confidence gauge. On November 21 will come the advanced HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMIs in Germany and the euro area, while the ECB will publish its Negotiated Wage Growth figures.

Despite the continuation of the choppy trade, GBP/USD managed to keep its constructive tone for the second straight week, up nearly two cents since recent lows near the key 1.3000 threshold. The Inflation Rate will take centre stage on November 19, ahead of the CBI Industrial Trends Orders on November 20. The GfK Consumer Confidence comes on November 21, prior to Retail Sales and flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs.

USD/JPY resumed its uptrend this week, setting aside the previous decline and reclaiming the area beyond the 155.00 mark for the first time since February. The preliminary Q3 GDP Growth Rate is due on November 17 alongside the final prints of Industrial Production and Capcity Utilisation. The Balance of Trade results are due on November 19 followed by Machinery Orders. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will come out on November 20, while the Inflation Rate will wrap up the docket along with the flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs on November 21.

AUD/USD kept its erratic behaviour well in place, reversing the previous weekly pullback and advancing markedly in the last five days, while retaking the 0.6500 barrier and beyond at the same time. The RBA will release its Minutes on November 18, while the Westpac Leading Index and quarterly Wage Price Index data are expected on November 19. The advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be the salient release in Oz on November 21.

Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon

  • The BoE’s Mann speaks on November 17, followed by the Fed’s Williams, Jefferson, Waller and Kashkari, and the ECB’s De Guindos, Lane and Cipollone.
  • The ECB’s Machado, Tuominen, Buch and Elderson will all speak on November 18, ahead of the BoE’s Dhingra.
  • The Fed’s Williams will speak on November 19, alongside the ECB’s Buch.
  • The BoJ’s Koeda is due to speak on November 20, followed by the RBA’s Connolly and Hunter and the Fed’s Hammack, Cook and Goolsbee.
  • The ECB’s Lagarde, De Guindos and Machado speak on November 21, seconded by the Fed’s Williams, Barr, Jefferson and Logan.

Central banks: Upcoming meetings/releases to shape monetary policies

  • The RBA will publish its Minutes on November 18, ahead of the MNB meeting on November 18 (6.50% act vs. 6.50% exp).
  • The BI will meet on November 19 (4.75% act vs. 4.75% exp) alongside the publication of the Fed Minutes.
  • The PboC meets on November 20 (3.00%/3.50% act vs. 3.00%-3.50% exp), followed by the SARB (7.00% act vs. 7.00% exp), and the release of Banxico Minutes.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD is now facing increasing selling pressure, abandoning the area of recent daily highs and refocusing on the 1.1600 region amid decent losses for the day. The pair’s correction comes in response to the acceptable bounce in the US Dollar, while traders gear up for upcoming key data releases in the US.

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD remains on the back foot on Friday, retreating to the 1.3140 region on the back of the marked upside impulse in the Greenback. In the meantime, worries about the UK’s fiscal discipline and political stability keep the British Pound under scrutiny, weighing on Cable. Adding to the noise, reports suggested PM Starmer and Chancellor Reeves have shelved plans to raise income tax rates.

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold trade with heavy losses, approaching the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on the back of the marked bounce in the US Dollar, higher US Treasury yields across the curve and fading expectations for a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Bitcoin is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off extends to altcoins, with Ethereum and Ripple hovering below $3,200 and $2.30, respectively.

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

The end of US government shutdown was not enough to drive a lasting recovery in markets' risk appetite, with equity and bond markets weakening towards the end of the week.

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain holds above $0.0150 as overhead pressure signals a 15% downside risk. VeChain migrates from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake to power the network’s next growth phase.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers