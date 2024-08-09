Forecasting the Coming Week: US CPI and Fed’s easing should rule the sentiment

A very volatile week left the US Dollar slightly on the defensive, while calm appears to have returned to the markets and volatility is en route to its comfort zone following a few chaotic days. In the meantime, recession concerns and Fed rate cut bets will remain at the centre of the debate next week with the releases of US CPI and Retail Sales.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) recouped most of Monday’s decline to seven-month lows near 102.00, although it could prevent the third consecutive weekly drop. Producer Prices and the NFIB Business Optimism Index are due on August 13. Next on the US docket are the weekly Mortgage Applications measured by MBA, seconded by the Inflation Rate and the EIA report on US crude oil inventories on August 14. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Retail Sales, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Business Inventories, Industrial Production, the NAHB Housing Market Index, and Net Long-term TIC Flows will all be unveiled on August 15. Finally, Building Permits, Housing Starts, and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment will be published on August 16.
EUR/USD just managed to add to last week’s gains, although a convincing breach of the psychological 1.1000 barrier still remained elusive. Germany’s Current Account results kick off the weekly calendar in the region on August 12. The Economic Sentiment gauged by the ZEW institute for Germany and the euro area will be unveiled on August 13. Another estimate of Q2 GDP Growth Rate, and Industrial Production, all in the euro bloc are due on August 14. On August 15, Balance of Trade figures in the euro zone will only be released.
Gains in the latter part of the week were not enough to motivate GBP/USD to reverse the leg lower, which reached the fourth week in a row on Friday. The UK labour market report is due on August 13, seconded by the Inflation Rate on August 14. The UK GDP readings, Goods Trade Balance, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker are all expected on August 15. Retail Sales will close the weekly calendar on August 16.
USD/JPY set aside five consecutive weekly declines, regaining some upside traction after bottoming out in multi-month lows near 141.70 at the beginning of the week. Producer Prices and Machine Tool Orders are due on August 13. Preliminary GDP Growth Rate, final Industrial Production, and weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures are due on August 15. The Reuters Tankan Index and the Tertiary Industry Index will be published on August 16.
AUD/USD advanced markedly and left behind three weeks in a row of losses, so far meeting decent resistance near 0.6600 the figure, where the key 200-day SMA also sits. The Westpac Consumer Confidence print is due on August 13 seconded by the Q2 Wage Price Index. On August 15, Consumer Inflation Expectations are due, followed by the release of the labour market report in Australia. Finally, the Leading Index tracked by Westpac is due on August 16.
Anticipating Economic Perspectives: Voices on the Horizon
- The RBA’s Hauser speaks on August 12
- The Fed’s Bostic is due to speak on August 13.
- The Fed’s Harker and Musalem will speak on August 15.
- The RBNZ’s Orr will speak on August 16, seconded by the RBA’s Bullock and the Fed’s Goolsbee.
Central Banks: Upcoming Meetings to Shape Monetary Policies
- The RBNZ meets on August 14.
- The Norges Bank and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will decide on rates on August 15.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates above 1.0900 as volatility subsides
EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow channel above 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Major equity indexes recover from opening lows, limiting the US Dollar's gains and allowing the pair to hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2750 area as USD struggles to gather strength
GBP/USD regains its traction and trades near 1.2750 following an earlier decline. As the market mood remains cautious ahead of the weekend, however, the pair struggles to gather further bullish momentum and remains on track to post weekly losses.
Gold climbs to $2,430 area as US yields push lower
Following a quiet European session, Gold (XAU/USD) gains traction in the American session and trades near$2,430. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.95%, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Bitcoin could decline following retest of key resistance level
Bitcoin's price retests the key resistance zone at $62,066, and rejection may continue to drive its downtrend. Ethereum's price experiences a brief rise before a potential downtrend continues.
Week ahead – US CPI to test market nerves, RBNZ might cut rates
The panic about the US economy being on the verge of a recession has mostly eased but markets remain jittery. Investors see a real risk that the Fed’s delay in cutting rates has made a downturn inevitable.