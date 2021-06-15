The outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement could set the stage for how the U.S. dollar and currencies trade over the next month. With that in mind, the greenback maintained its bid ahead of rate decision. USD/JPY hovered near 2 month highs above 110 as EUR/USD held below 1.2150. Today’s U.S. economic reports were supposed to have a big impact on trader positioning into FOMC and the fact that investors ignored weaker reports is an important sign of how sentiment is skewed into the event. They continue to look past weak data in favor of rising prices and a stronger recovery.
Retail sales fell -1.3% in the month of May, which was significantly weaker than anticipated. With declining auto supply, economists forecasted a decline in spending but they expected retail sales ex autos to rise by 0.2%. Unfortunately core retail sales fell -0.7% as consumers shift spending from goods to services. Demand for home improvement gave way to more experience spending on restaurants and lodging. Manufacturing activity in the NY region also grew at its weakest pace in 3 months according to the Empire State survey. Yet the dollar’s buoyancy tells us that investors expect the Fed to cave to rising prices and address rather than avoid the issue of reducing asset purchases, especially with producer price growth hitting a record high.
Investors need to beware of the potential for disappointment from the Fed. U.S. policymakers have insisted on every occasion that the rise in prices is transitory and will fall as pent up demand and supply chain disruptions ease. The prospects for the recovery are strong, but consumer demand and job growth over the past 2 months have been subdued. Like the ECB who avoided taper talk last week, if the Fed is cautious, they’ll want to wait for real data improvements before admitting that it is time to start talking about tapering their $120 billion a month bond buying program.
On the one hand however market conditions are ideal for taper talk to begin. Stocks are strong, volatility is low and investors are optimistic which provides cushion for a deep correction. By vaguely mentioning that they are looking into reducing bond buys, they give investors an entire summer to discount the changes before the Fed’s Jackson Hole summit in August.
With no changes in monetary policy expected, the main focus for investors tomorrow will be the Fed’s dot plot forecast and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. Any discussion of adjusting the pace of bond purchases will be revealed in Powell’s speech and clarified in the Q&A. Back in March when the Fed’s economic projections were last updated, the dot plot showed a split of 11 to 7 against a 2023 interest rate hike. Now, it is widely believed that the forecasts will shift to tightening next year.
If you are trading FOMC, here’s the rundown of what will happen tomorrow:
The U.S. dollar could see an initial pop at 2pm NY if the dot plot shows expectations for the first rate hike shifting to 2023. After that we expect consolidation with a bias to the upside before Powell speaks. If he acknowledges the need to begin taper talk, EUR/USD could drop towards 1.20 and USD/JPY could make a run for 111. However, if he avoids talking taper and downplays the immediate need to discuss reducing asset purchases, effectively doubling down on their view that inflation is transitory, the dollar could fall quickly and aggressively.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.2100 ahead of the Federal Reserve
The EUR/USD trades around 1.2120, unchanged on a daily basis as investors stand cautious ahead of Fed’s decision. US Retail Sales missed expectations
GBP/USD bounces off two-month lows
GBP/USD has bounced off the fresh two-month low of 1.4034 but remains depressed. The delay in Britain's reopening is outweighing upbeat UK job figures. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed.
XAU/USD extends slide toward $1,850, eyes 200-day SMA at $1,840
After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, gold remains on the back foot on Tuesday and was last seen trading at $1,855, where it was down 0.55% on a daily basis.
These three cryptocurrencies look primed to test the May lows
XLM impulsiveness on bounces has been null since the beginning of June. LTC locked in a symmetrical triangle below the union of the 200-day SMA with the anchored VWAP. CHZ faces a quadfecta of resistance that may require a revolution to defeat.
Stocks ease ahead of Fed, pricing pressures grow, retail sales drop, mixed dollar
US stocks are slightly softer heading into the FOMC as the stimulus boost wanes, inflation fears grow, and the economic recovery shows signs of softening. A wrath of US economic data delivered a somewhat mixed picture for Fed policy.