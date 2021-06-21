We continue to see fallout from the FOMC after the Federal Reserve flagged 2 rate hikes out in 2023. The resulting price action has been exceptionally USD bullish as yield differentials shift back in the Buck’s favour, while weighing significantly on investor sentiment.
EUR/USD sellers attack 1.1850 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
EUR/USD falls back towards 1.1850, failing to sustain the corrective pullback. The US dollar shrugs off downbeat Treasury yields as the Fed rate hike chatters stay firm. ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD eases back below 1.3800 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3800, fading the corrective pullback to near 1.3830 region. Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening continue to undermine the pound. The US dollar cheers hawkish Fed, shrugging off the slide in Treasury yields. Focus on Fedspeak amid a light calendar.
Gold attempts a bounce amid falling yields, will it last?
Gold price extended its six-day losing streak on Friday and reached the lowest levels in two months at $1761, recording a 6% loss on a weekly basis. Gold bulls faced rejection below the $1800 mark in the first half of the day, resuming the downtrend.
Ethereum presents buy signal, targeting $2,500
Ethereum price was held by the $2,000 support level after a steep correction. As long as this demand barrier holds, ETH could rebound to $2,500. The Tom DeMark Sequential indicator adds credence to the bullish outlook.
High Impact Forex: Events to watch this week
The markets are (possibly) set to be as choppy this week as much as they were last week. The choppiness could materialise in the Forex market as two major Central Banks of the world take the spotlight.