Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Testifies before Congress Preview: Pleased but wary

- US economy continues to host a solid expansion
- Manufacturing slowdown from last year appears to be ending
- Labor market providing more jobs than new entrants to workforce
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the House Committee on Financial Services in the Fed’s Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Tuesday February 10th at 10:00am EST, 15:00 GMT and before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Wednesday February 11th at 10:00 EST 15:00 GMT.
The Federal Reserve will present its monetary policy review to Congress this week, observing that some of the risks that prompted three rate cuts last year had declined but that the economic ramifications of the health crisis in China has created new concerns.
“Downside risks to the U.S. outlook seem to have receded in the latter part of the year, as the conflicts over trade policy diminished somewhat, economic growth abroad showed signs of stabilizing, and financial conditions eased. More recently, possible spillovers from the effects of the coronavirus in China have presented a new risk to the outlook,” said the official report which is posted on the Fed website. “The likelihood of a recession occurring over the next year has fallen noticeably in recent months.”
Chairman Powell will deliver the report to Congress, testify and answer questions from legislators as mandated by law.
Federal Reserve governors have reasons to be pleased with the economy and the results of their 0.75% in rate reductions.
The economy grew at a 2.1% annualized rate in the second half and 2.3% for 12 months in the 11th year of expansion which is the longest on record.
American firms added 225,000 jobs in January. Job creation averaged 176,000 new positions per month in 2019, more than enough to provide work to the 125,000 to 150,000 entrants to the labor market and keep moderate upward pressure on wages. Average annual hourly earnings have increases at 3% or more for 18 straight months.
Non-Farm Payrolls
Unemployment rose slightly in January to 3.6% but the 3.5% rate in in September and November was a half-century low and African-American and Hispanic jobless level reached all-time record lows in the last six months. The labor force participation rate rose to 63.4% as more people joined the work force from unemployment.
While inflation continued to run below the Fed’s 2% target at 1.6% in the core PCE in December inflation expectations for businesses and consumers are stable.
Equities are buoyant with the Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reaching new records this year. Markets are betting that the US-China trade pact will spur growth in the world’s two largest economies and in turn globally.
Even the US manufacturing sector purchasing managers’ index which dropped into contraction in August from trade tensions with China and Boeing's problems with the 737 MAX jet, unexpectedly recovered in January and the new orders index there and for service sector moved higher last month.
FXStreet
Last year’s decline in manufacturing raised fears that it could herald a general recession, but the Fed disagrees. “In general, a decline in manufacturing similar to that in 2019 would not be large enough to initiate a major downturn for the economy,” commented the policy report.
The policy report repeats the central bank judgement from the January FOMC statement that the level of the fed funds rate between 1.5% and 1.75% was “appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee’s symmetric 2 percent objective.”
Items for note in Chairman Powell’s testimony
- The January FOMC statement and the Monetary Policy Report described US economic growth as “moderate.” A stronger characterization by the Chairman will redound to equities and the dollar.
- Mr. Powell will be circumspect on the corona virus but more questioning could excite the safe-haven trade to the dollar.
- Positive comment on the economic potential of the US-China trade pact will play to the US and the dollar
- Legislators will likely question the Chairman on the recent turmoil in the short-term funding markets and the steps the Fed has taken promote calm
The 71-page Monetary Policy Report was posted on the Federal Reserve website on Friday and can be found there.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery fades amid coronavirus, broad US dollar strength
AUD/USD failed to hold onto recovery gains beyond 0.6708 despite snapping two-day winning streak on Monday. The Aussie pair currently takes rounds to 0.6685 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY: Greenback exhausted vs. Yen: trades below 110.00 figure
USD/JPY recovery is likely exhausted below the 109.87 resistance. The level to beat for bears is the 109.64/53 price zone. USD/JPY is trading below the 110.00 figure while within Friday’s range.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure
Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside.
Gold continues to shine-on in the face of the coronavirus
The price of gold has been holding in its February bullish correction with a high of $1,576.98 having travelled from a low of $1,568.13, +0.30% at the time of writing – futures ended the day higher for a fourth consecutive gain.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.