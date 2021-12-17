As the Federal Reserve prepares to taper its asset purchases, investors are preparing to adjust their portfolios.
Some are dumping gold. They could be making a big mistake.
Sentiment toward precious metals turned negative as prices fell over the past few weeks. Gold and silver markets continued to slide ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday.
However, they got a bounce following the Fed’s announcement that it would double the pace of tapering in 2022 and raise interest rates up to three times.
PBS News Anchor: Federal Reserve officials announce that they are prepared to fight inflation with a series of interest rate hikes next year, suggesting it will begin earlier than they projected just months ago.
Jerome Powell: We are committed to our price stability goal. We will use our tools both to support the economy and a strong labor market, and to prevent higher inflation becoming entrenched.
PBS News Anchor: The Fed also announced that it will scale back even further its efforts to stimulate the economy through major bond purchases.
The central bank may well soon begin reducing its asset purchases, but that’s not the same thing as reducing its balance sheet or the money supply. Far from it. In reality, even after tapering, the Fed will continue to hold its existing hoard of bonds and replace them as they mature.
Recent blowout readings on the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index suggest the Fed is way behind the curve on tightening. It almost certainly won’t get out in front of inflation next year with three measly quarter point rate hikes.
Could the Fed’s move to taper and eventually hike rates mark a significant bottom in precious metals markets? It’s quite possible.
Naysayers claim that Fed tightening will be bad for gold and silver markets. Rising rates are a headwind for metals – or so the conventional wisdom goes.
There’s a lot of misinformation out there on the relationship between gold and interest rates. Some commentators confidently assert that higher interest rates are bullish for the U.S. dollar and therefore bearish for gold.
While that may seem logical in theory, it often doesn’t bear out in reality.
Consider that the gold market reached its last major bottom in December 2015 at around $1,050 an ounce. That happened to coincide with the onset of a Federal Reserve rate raising campaign.
Previously, a third round of Quantitative Easing was announced in September 2012. At the time, many analysts assumed that QE3 would provide an immediate boost to gold and silver prices. Instead, the metals markets declined for several months following the Fed’s announcement.
The lesson is that precious metals markets don’t move in direct lockstep with Fed easing or tightening. Gold and silver prices show virtually no correlation to nominal interest rates.
What matters is real interest rates – meaning, rates relative to inflation. Real rates can remain negative throughout a Fed tapering and hiking campaign.
Real rates are currently at one of their most deeply negative levels on record thanks to the recent inflation spike. And yet gold and silver prices don’t seem to be responding as they should.
That’s understandably a source of frustration for precious metals holders. Some critics claim that gold no longer serves as an inflation hedge.
But you’d have to be very short-sighted to come to that conclusion. At this time 20 years ago, gold was trading at under $300 per ounce. It’s come a long way since then as the value of the dollar has steadily declined.
Gold will continue to offer long-term inflation protection, though its ups and downs from year to year will be difficult to predict. Inflation is here, and central bankers won’t be getting out in front of it anytime soon.
The bottom line is that if you wait for the Fed to start cutting rates again or launch a new QE program before seeking refuge in precious metals, you may miss the next big move higher.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?