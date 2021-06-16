The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its ultra-supportive monetary policy unchanged as investors will be looking for hints of bond tapering. Equities trade a touch below all-time highs, but Fed risks remain tilted to the dove-side. Oil extends gains above $72 per barrel, cannabis stocks pull back, as Lordstown Motors jump 11% on news that they will finally make card until next May.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, Fed’s Jerome Powell eyed
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2100 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend. Sluggish markets prevail ahead of the Chinese data and key FOMC decision.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.