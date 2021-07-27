The U.S. dollar traded lower against the euro and Japanese Yen ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. This sell-off was driven by a combination of lower yields and weaker economic data. New home sales which were expected to rebound in June declined for the second month in a row. With existing and new home sales falling, the overheated housing market could finally be cooling. Ten year Treasury yields also dropped 4.4% as the S&P 500 ended the day lower for the first time in 6 trading days.
It is widely believed that the July FOMC statement will remain virtually unchanged. From the threat of the highly contagious Delta virus variant, expiring eviction moratorium and extra unemployment benefits, there are just too many uncertainties for the Fed to press the pedal on taper. U.S. data has also been mixed. Considering that most policymakers believe that inflation is transitory, they can wait until their symposium at Jackson Hole in August or even September to see if these uncertainties have a significant impact on the economy. This afternoon, the White House said there’s “no significant signs” of economic impact from the Delta variant but if restrictions in the U.S. returns, then the outlook will darken quickly. Just today, the Center of Disease Control and Prevention adjusted their mask guidance to recommend that fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in states where the virus is surging. They also recommended mask wearing for teachers, staff, students and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
But if we are wrong and one of two 5 letter words (DELTA or TAPER) make their way into the FOMC statement, we will see a big reaction in the U.S. dollar. If the Fed includes concerns about the Delta variant the dollar could extend its slide quickly and if they shrug off those worries and officially acknowledge that taper is coming, the U.S. dollar will soar. We don’t think either will make their way into the FOMC statement, but Fed Chairman Powell will be pressed to discuss both. He’s previously suggested that virus variants could complicate the U.S. recovery and there’s little doubt that he’ll express the same concerns tomorrow. However when the Fed last met, they admitted that they talked about talking taper and even if no official announcement is made on Wednesday, discussions will increase in the weeks ahead.
The sell-off in the dollar on Tuesday is a sign that investors expect more caution than optimism from the Fed and if they are right USD/JPY could extend its slide towards 109.00 and EUR/USD could squeeze above 1.1850. Unless there are significant changes to the FOMC statement or Powell’s outlook, we don’t expect big moves in currencies.
Unlike euro and sterling, the sell-off in stocks and risk aversion drove the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars lower against the greenback. Inflation numbers are due from Australia and Canada tomorrow and while both reports are expected to be strong, the impact on AUD and CAD should be limited ahead of FOMC. The economic ramifications of lockdowns in Australia matters more to the central bank than inflation right now and for the Bank of Canada, higher prices validates their recent decision to reduce asset purchases.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1840, retreats from resistance area
The EUR/USD pair shed some 20 pips from fresh weekly highs, holding on to modest daily gains. The dollar suffered as the US Federal Reserve’s decision looms.
GBP/USD bulls more confident amid UK’s covid situation
Pound trades in the 1.3890 price zone, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness and decreasing new coronavirus cases in the UK. According to the latest data available, the UK recorded 23,511 new contagions in the last day.
XAU/USD bounded by $1,790 and $1,812 ahead of Fed
XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday. Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA. Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US.
Three reasons why Cardano could rally 60%
Cardano price triggers a large symmetrical triangle pattern with yesterday’s close above the upper trend line. ADA/BTC is nearing a critical support level with the intra-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) flashing a bullish momentum divergence.
Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of a inflation dilemma
No change in rate policy or bond purchases expected. US economy appears to be slowing under labor, supply chain shortages. Treasury curve has flattened, inflation has jumped since the June 16 FOMC. Dollar has gained against most majors since mid-June.