Share:

Some important Fed's Powell signals a potential end to hikes.

- The staff predicted a mild recession in general however, my forecast is for modest growth, not a recession.
- A decision on a pause was not made today.
-The economy is likely to face headwinds from credit conditions.
- Policy is having an impact on housing and investment.

Chart

If FED is really done soon with rates then Gold can easily break higher if we consider that despite higher US yields since end of 2021, Gold is trading close to ATH.

I think there is room for wave 5 to $2200/$2300.

Near-term support od dips is at $1970 and $1940.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.

Share: Feed news

By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength

EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000 after having declined toward 1.0950 with the initial reaction to the upbeat April jobs report from the US. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of the weekend weighs on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return

GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return

GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2600. Following the strong employment data from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Friday, causing the US Dollar to lose its footing and fueling the pair's rally.

GBP/USD News

Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data

Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data

Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and tested $2,000 before recovering to the $2,010 area. After the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, much higher than the market consensus of 179,000, the 10-year US T-bond yield surged 2%, causing XAU/USD to turn south.

Gold News

PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing

PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing

PEPE coin is nearing the three-week mark since its launch, still banking on its absurd origins. The meme coin is now beginning to find more support from one of the biggest mainstream crypto players, which facilitated new heights for the cryptocurrency.

Read more

Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat

Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat

Gross profit climbed an impressive 32% YoY to $1.71 billion. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey talked about the many opportunities he sees expanding to the so-called Global South.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures