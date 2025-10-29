Fed Interest Rate Cut: Gold's next move after record rally
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 bps, but Gold has already corrected from record highs. FXStreet analyst Dhwani Mehta breaks down why Powell's press conference and potential voting dissents within the FOMC will shape Gold's trend, also analyzing where the actual Fibonacci retracement level is and what the Trump-Xi meeting means for your next trade setup.
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.