Fed Interest Rate Cut: Gold's next move after record rally

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 bps, but Gold has already corrected from record highs. FXStreet analyst Dhwani Mehta breaks down why Powell's press conference and potential voting dissents within the FOMC will shape Gold's trend, also analyzing where the actual Fibonacci retracement level is and what the Trump-Xi meeting means for your next trade setup.

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

EUR/USD: Outlook remains unclear

EUR/USD loses ground and recedes below the 1.1600 support in the wake of the FOMC event on Wednesday. The Greenback’s sharp bounce following Chair Powell’s press conference keeps the pair under pressure as investors shift their attention to the upcoming ECB meeting on Thursday.

GBP/USD resumes bearish ways as Fed rate cut bolsters Greenback

GBP/USD fell steeply during Wednesday’s American market session, extending a decline through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average and pushing Cable positioning even further into bear country. GBP/USD has closed in the red for eight of the last nine consecutive trading days, pushing the Pound Sterling into a -2.46% swing against the US Dollar top-to-bottom.

Gold gives away its gains, back near $3,950

Gold surrenders its daily advance and returns to the $3,950 region per troy ounce amid the pronounced rebound in the Greenback and the equally strong uptick in US Treasury yields following Chief Powell’s press conference and the Fed rate cut on Wednesday.

Bank of Japan expected to stand pat on interest rates, awaiting PM Takaichi’s moves

The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday and is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, awaiting the first moves of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s new cabinet. Market hopes that the BoJ will continue normalising its monetary policy remain intact, and some central bank policymakers have confirmed that theory. 

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

ECB is expected to stay on hold this Thursday. The euro area economy has been relatively resilient and the foresees slight further upside revisions of growth projections from the ECB by their December update. Most policymakers may feel rates are at the right level presently as inflation risks are comparatively balanced.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

