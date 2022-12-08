EURUSD has been in a nice and strong recovery from 0.9730 from where we can count five waves up, so wave (C)/(3) might have come to an end especially if we consider a divergence on the RSI. As such, a minimum of three waves of a pullback can be in play down from 1.06-1.07 resistance based on two 4h wave counts. Support is at 1.03-1.02.
