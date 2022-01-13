EURUSD is trading higher, now breaking out of a triangle pattern after US CPI figures. We know that triangle can occur in wave B and not in wave two, therefore we think that upside can be limited, possibly at around 1.145.

However, important will be to wait on intraday sell-off back to 1.1300 or lower to confirm the end of a corrective recovery that is underway since November 2021.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!