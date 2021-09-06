EURUSD is coming down, hitting some resistance now despite worse than expected US NFP report on Friday. EURUSD currency pair has support at daily 50 SMA (Simple Moving Average) around 1.18 level, at the former wave four.

As per Elliott Wave analysis, EURUSD has completed 5 waves move from 1.2266 to 1.1663 level in an impulsive wave structure. Now the EURUSD currency pair is recovering and unfolding wave A/1.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

EURUSD

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound

EUR/USD is pressured towards 1.1850 after the downbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce

GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce

GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.

GBP/USD News

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1819 and $1814 as NFP effect fades

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1819 and $1814 as NFP effect fades

Gold price is consolidating its retreat from two-month highs of $1834, as the bulls continue to remain hopeful, despite the impressive US dollar rebound and the risk-on market mood.

Gold News

Analysts affirm Bitcoin bull market resumes, targeting $200,000

Analysts affirm Bitcoin bull market resumes, targeting $200,000

Analyst on crypto Twitter predicts $200,000 as the current BTC cycle top. Bitcoin open interest is on the rise, indicating upside in the ongoing price rally.

Read more

Lucid Group Inc continues to climb as investors shrug off PIPE sell off

Lucid Group Inc continues to climb as investors shrug off PIPE sell off

NASDAQ:LCID investors have certainly bought the recent dip as the stock has now powered higher in two straight sessions heading into the long weekend.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures