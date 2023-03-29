European Markets DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - DXY - GBPUSD - EURUSD Elliott Wave Analysis.
Discover profitable European stock market opportunities using Elliott Wave theory. Our investing and trading strategies cover popular indices such as DAX 40, FTSE 100, and DXY, as well as currency pairs like GBPUSD and EURUSD. Our latest market analysis cannot confirm a bearish count for DAX, GBP, and EURUSD, indicating potential further upside. Our Elliott Wave analysis suggests day traders should go long, while position traders should wait for better opportunities. Take advantage of our insights to maximize your profits in the European stock market.
Content DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - DXY - GBPUSD - EURUSD.
Market Summary Cannot confirm the bearish count for the DAX GBP EURUSD.
Elliott Wave Analysis Indices, day traders long, position traders wait.
Trading Strategies Further upside for DAX FTSE GBP and EURUSD.
Video Chapters
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI)
03:10 UKX / FTSE 100
10:05 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
