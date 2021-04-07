The Australian dollar wavered in early trading as the market reflected on the strong services and construction data. According to Markit, the country’s services PMI rose from 53.4 in February to 55.5 in March as demand and optimism rose. In the same period, the construction index rose from 57.4 to 61.8. These numbers came a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered its interest rate decision. It left rates, quantitative easing, and the yield curve control program unchanged and expressed concerns about rising housing prices.
The price of crude oil was under pressure even after some positive numbers. According to the American Petroleum Institute (API), the number of inventories declined by more than 2.6 million barrels last week after rising by more than 3.9 million barrels a week before. This decline was bigger than the expected 1.35 million barrels. The EIA will publish its view later today. Further, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its economic outlook for the year to 6% from the previous estimate of 5.5%. This will be the fastest growth since 1980. A stronger global economy is usually positive for the price of crude oil because of demand.
The focus today will be on the global services PMI numbers published by Markit. In general, analysts expect that the services sector made robust improvements in March as many countries continued to reopen. The numbers will come a few days after the company published relatively strong manufacturing PMI. Traders will also focus on the latest trade numbers from the United States and Canada. In the US, they see the trade deficit widening from more than $68 billion to $70 billion. In Canada, analysts see the trade surplus rising to more than $1 billion because of higher oil prices.
EUR/USD
The daily chart shows that the EUR/USD dropped to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1696 last week. Also, the pair formed a yellow descending channel. At the current price, the pair is along the upper side of the channel. The MACD is also at the lower side of the neutral line. Therefore, the recent rally could be a dead cat bounce, meaning that the price could resume the downward trend as bears aim for the lower side of the channel at 1.1700.
USD/CHF
The USD/CHF pair declined sharply yesterday because of the relatively weaker US dollar. It fell to an intraday low of 0.9300. On the hourly chart, the price is substantially below the 25-day moving average while oscillators like DeMarker and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have moved below the oversold level. The pair is also forming a small bearish flag pattern. Therefore, it may break out lower with the next key target being at 0.9250.
AUD/USD
The AUD/USD declined slightly to 0.7655 in the Asian session. On the four-hour chart, the price has risen slightly above the 25-day moving average. It is also forming an inverted head and shoulders pattern, which is usually a bullish sign. Also, the MACD has moved above the neutral line while the RSI is rising. The pair may resume the upward trend in the near term as bulls target the key resistance at 0.7705.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls take a breather below 200-DMA, FOMC minutes eyed
Having faced rejection once again below the 200-DMA at 1.1890, EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1850. The US dollar selling pauses amid stabilizing Treasury yields. All eyes remain on the dollar dynamics and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3825-30 region
GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight sharp retracement slide from two-week tops. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any meaningful gains. Investors await the UK Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
Gold retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. A modest uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and exerted some pressure.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.