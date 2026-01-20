TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Trump escalates tensions, US Dollar plunges

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Trump escalates tensions, US Dollar plunges
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1729

  • US President Donald Trump keeps threatening tariffs on those opposing his projects.
  • The German ZEW survey showed Economic Sentiment improved by more than expected in January.
  • EUR/USD turned positive, faces strong static resistance at around 1.1740.

The US Dollar (USD) is under strong selling pressure on Tuesday, driving EUR/USD to the 1.1730 price zone, its highest level in over two weeks. The Greenback fell on the back of escalating risk aversion, triggered by United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decisions.

On the one hand, investors are anxious about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) leadership. Chair Jerome Powell’s term ends in May, and President Trump has once again said he knows who he wants at the Fed. Even further, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the next Fed Chair announcement could be as early as next week, and that the number of candidates is down to four. It is not fresh news, as Trump has said he will “soon” announce Powell’s replacement for months now, but the headlines revived uncertainty about the future of the US monetary policy.

On the other hand, Trump’s obsession with seizing Greenland, a Danish territory rich in rare earth elements, has pushed the EU-US relationship to unthinkable extremes. President Trump reiterated early Tuesday that Denmark is unable to adequately protect Greenland and said that they will be discussing this issue in Davos after claiming “we have to have Greenland.” Treasury Secretary Bessent added he does not believe the US should be worried about the UK or the EU's possible financial retaliatory means.

Also, Trump threatened to impose 200% tariffs on French wines and Champagne following France's intention to decline the invitation to join his “Board of Peace,” meant to supervise the next phase of the Gaza peace plan. Trump also invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to be part of it, something European leaders don’t feel comfortable with.

Other than that, Germany published the January ZEW survey on Economic Sentiment, which improved to 59.6 from 45.8 in December, and to 40.8 from 33.7 in the EU. The assessment of the current situation in Germany printed at -72.7 better than the previous -81. Encouraging readings help keep the Euro afloat.

The US macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant on Tuesday, so sentiment will keep leading the way.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains and seems poised to extend its advance. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) has turned higher but remains below the declining 100-period SMA and the gently rising 200-period SMA, all of them below the current level, skewing the risk to the upside. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RIS) sits at 74, overbought and partially losing its upward strength, reflecting the ongoing near-term consolidation. Finally, the Momentum indicator offers a similar picture, holding near its recent top. Critical resistance aligns at 1.1808, a relevant high, while SMAs offer support at 1.1699, then at 1.1689.

In the daily chart, EUR/USD has run past all its moving averages, with the 20-day SMA at 1.1699 while above the 100- and 200-day ones. The 100- and 200-day SMAs edge modestly higher, in line with higher highs ahead. Technical indicators have turned firmly higher, but offer a mixed picture as the Momentum indicator remains below its midline, while the RSI sits at 57. Additional gains beyond 1.1740 are needed to confirm another leg north towards the mentioned 1.1808 top.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays offered, sinks below 1.1700

EUR/USD stays offered, sinks below 1.1700

EUR/USD leaves behind two daily advances in a row, facing renewed selling pressure and returning to the sub-1.1700 region in response to the late rebound in the US Dollar ahead of the opening bell in Asia. On Thursday, market participants are expected to closely follow the US weekly report on the labour market, GDP prints and the PCE data.

GBP/USD looks vacillating around 1.3430

GBP/USD looks vacillating around 1.3430

GBP/USD is alternating gains with losses midweek, pushing back towards the 1.3430 area after bottoming out near the 1.3400 support. The modest recovery in Cable comes as the US Dollar advances modestly following President Trump’s comments at the World Economic Forum.

Gold corrects sharply lower, bulls retain control

Gold corrects sharply lower, bulls retain control

Gold pushed its rally further on Wednesday, hitting a fresh all-time high near $4,900 per troy ounce earlier in the session. Risk appetite remains fragile, with investors staying cautious after President Trump delivered his speech in Davos, while EU–US tensions over the Greenland issue continue to simmer.

Australia Employment Preview: Unemployment rate set to rise in December

Australia Employment Preview: Unemployment rate set to rise in December

Australia will release the December monthly employment report on Thursday at 0:30 GMT, with market participants anticipating a modest recovery in labor market conditions.

TACO Wednesday and the great market exhale

TACO Wednesday and the great market exhale

Markets did not so much trade on Wednesday as they collectively unclenched. After a bruising bout of headline-induced indigestion, every major asset class caught a bid at once. Stocks up. Bonds up. Gold up, then cooling. Crypto rebounding. Crude firming. Even the dollar found its feet.

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero (XMR) is extending its downtrend, below the $500 level at the time of writing on Wednesday, as sellers remain dominant during the American session. XMR has declined by approximately 38% from a recent high of $800, reached last Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers