- EUR/USD rose to fresh yearly highs near 1.1880.
- The US Dollar came close to its multi-year lows ahead of the Fed meeting.
- The Fed is seen trimming its interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday.
The Euro (EUR) picked up fresh momentum on Tuesday, lifting EUR/USD to new 2025 highs near 1.1880. The US Dollar (USD) stayed on the defensive, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) sliding further below the 97.00 mark to flirt with its lowest levels in three years.
Trade tensions ease, but tariffs still weigh
Global trade nerves calmed somewhat after Washington and Beijing agreed to extend their truce for another 90 days. President Trump pushed back tariff hikes until November 10, while China held off on retaliation. Even so, tariffs remain steep: US imports from China are taxed at 30%, while Chinese shipments to the US face a 10% charge.
At the same time, Washington struck a new deal with Brussels. The European Union (EU) agreed to cut tariffs on US industrial goods and expand access for American agricultural and fisheries exports. In return, Washington imposed a 15% tariff on most European imports, while car tariffs remain on the table depending on upcoming EU legislation.
Fed poised for a September rate cut
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at Wednesday’s meeting.
Traders will be watching not just the decision but also the updated “dot plot”, which will reveal policymakers’ rate path expectations for the months ahead.
ECB stays on hold; inflation broadly aligned with target
The European Central Bank (ECB) kept all three key rates unchanged last week, as expected.
Officials said inflation is now broadly in line with the 2% medium-term target, with projections close to those made in June. Core inflation is forecast to average 2.4% in 2025 before easing to 1.9% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027.
The ECB repeated that policy will stay data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting, with decisions shaped by inflation prospects, incoming data, underlying price dynamics, and policy transmission. President Christine Lagarde said the Bank is in a “good place”, noting the risks are now more balanced.
EUR/USD technical outlook: testing the upside
EUR/USD looks to be breaking out of its consolidative range.
On the topside, resistance sits at the 2025 ceiling of 1.1878 (September 16). A clear move above would bring the September 2021 high at 1.1909 into play, followed by the psychological 1.2000 mark.
On the downside, short-term support is found at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1551, followed by the August trough at 1.1391 (August 1) and the weekly floor at 1.1210 (May 29).
Momentum signals remain mixed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed toward 65, showing buyers are still in control, but the Average Directional Index (ADX) is stuck near 14, suggesting the trend lacks conviction.
EUR/USD daily chart
What’s next for EUR/USD?
The Euro looks ready to push higher, but a decisive breakout may need a fresh catalyst, whether that comes from US data, a firm move by the Fed, or another twist in global trade policy.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Federal Reserve set to announce first interest cut of 2025 – LIVE
The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) is about to announce its monetary policy decisions and publish a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Market participants widely anticipate a 25 bps policy rate for the first time this year, and await clues on next moves. – LIVE
EUR/USD trims losses, revisits 1.1860 ahead of the Fed
Following an early drop to the 1.1830 zone, EUR/USD now picks up some upside impulse and retest the 1.1860 zone, down marginally for the day. The pair’s knee-jerk comes on the back of a vacillating price action around the US Dollar ahead of the crucial interest rate decision by the Fed later in the European evening.
Gold awaits the Fed... and Trump
Gold remains on the back foot on Wednesday, hovering around the $3,680 zone per troy ounce amid some profit taking mood folloiwng Tuesday’s all-time peaks. The yellow metal’s renewed downward bias comes amid marginal gains in the Greenback and mixed US yields ahead of the Fed gathering.
GBP/USD flirts with recent peaks around 1.3670
GBP/USD now gathers steam and trades at shouting distance from recent highs in the 1.3670-1.3680 band on Wednesday. Cable’s extra gains comes on the back of the loss of momentum in the Greenback prior to the FOMC event, while investors continue to assess earlier UK inflation data.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.