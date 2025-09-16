EUR/USD rose to fresh yearly highs near 1.1880.

The US Dollar came close to its multi-year lows ahead of the Fed meeting.

The Fed is seen trimming its interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday.

The Euro (EUR) picked up fresh momentum on Tuesday, lifting EUR/USD to new 2025 highs near 1.1880. The US Dollar (USD) stayed on the defensive, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) sliding further below the 97.00 mark to flirt with its lowest levels in three years.

Trade tensions ease, but tariffs still weigh

Global trade nerves calmed somewhat after Washington and Beijing agreed to extend their truce for another 90 days. President Trump pushed back tariff hikes until November 10, while China held off on retaliation. Even so, tariffs remain steep: US imports from China are taxed at 30%, while Chinese shipments to the US face a 10% charge.

At the same time, Washington struck a new deal with Brussels. The European Union (EU) agreed to cut tariffs on US industrial goods and expand access for American agricultural and fisheries exports. In return, Washington imposed a 15% tariff on most European imports, while car tariffs remain on the table depending on upcoming EU legislation.

Fed poised for a September rate cut

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at Wednesday’s meeting.

Traders will be watching not just the decision but also the updated “dot plot”, which will reveal policymakers’ rate path expectations for the months ahead.

ECB stays on hold; inflation broadly aligned with target

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept all three key rates unchanged last week, as expected.

Officials said inflation is now broadly in line with the 2% medium-term target, with projections close to those made in June. Core inflation is forecast to average 2.4% in 2025 before easing to 1.9% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027.

The ECB repeated that policy will stay data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting, with decisions shaped by inflation prospects, incoming data, underlying price dynamics, and policy transmission. President Christine Lagarde said the Bank is in a “good place”, noting the risks are now more balanced.

EUR/USD technical outlook: testing the upside

EUR/USD looks to be breaking out of its consolidative range.

On the topside, resistance sits at the 2025 ceiling of 1.1878 (September 16). A clear move above would bring the September 2021 high at 1.1909 into play, followed by the psychological 1.2000 mark.

On the downside, short-term support is found at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1551, followed by the August trough at 1.1391 (August 1) and the weekly floor at 1.1210 (May 29).

Momentum signals remain mixed. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed toward 65, showing buyers are still in control, but the Average Directional Index (ADX) is stuck near 14, suggesting the trend lacks conviction.

EUR/USD daily chart

What’s next for EUR/USD?

The Euro looks ready to push higher, but a decisive breakout may need a fresh catalyst, whether that comes from US data, a firm move by the Fed, or another twist in global trade policy.