- EUR/USD kept the trade above the 1.0500 mark in volatile trade.
- The US Dollar faded the initial strength despite steady tariffs concerns.
- President Trump said tariffs on the EU will be announced very soon.
EUR/USD extended its weekly uptrend on Wednesday, climbing back above the 1.0500 mark as the US Dollar (USD) eventually succumbed to the selling pressure, leaving the US Dollar Index (DXY) almost unchanged around 106.30.
The Greenback’s price action followed intense jitters around US tariffs, while market reassessment over the health of the US economy, especially in light of softer fundamental data in recent weeks, remained in place.
Tariffs loom large
Worries about further tariff announcements kept markets on edge on Wednesday, particularly as the deadline for imposing tariffs on US imports from Canada and Mexico drew closer. President Trump underscored that these tariffs would “proceed as scheduled,” adding to the uncertainty.
Tariffs can shake up currencies in multiple ways. If they drive inflation higher, the Federal Reserve (Fed) could stay hawkish for longer, offering support to the USD. Conversely, a slowdown in economic activity due to trade barriers might prompt the Fed to lean dovish. Meanwhile, any move to slap tariffs on EU goods could weigh on the Euro (EUR), potentially dragging EUR/USD lower, while opening the door to a move toward parity.
Central banks in the spotlight
The Federal Reserve recently held interest rates at 4.25%–4.50%, citing strong US growth, steady inflation, and a healthy labour market. In congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed it’s too soon to consider rate cuts, pointing to ongoing inflationary pressures and job data as key policy drivers.
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting echoed these concerns, highlighting that ongoing trade disputes could further lift consumer prices. This scenario would complicate the inflation outlook and keep the Fed cautious about any near-term policy shifts.
Over in Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) trimmed its main rate by 25 basis points, aiming to bolster the eurozone’s sluggish growth. ECB President Christine Lagarde dismissed calls for a heftier 50-basis-point cut, preferring a data-dependent, incremental approach. Despite persistent trade uncertainties, she expressed confidence that inflation would hit the ECB’s target by 2025, suggesting any additional easing will be measured.
On Tuesday, Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel questioned whether the ECB’s 2.75% deposit rate was effectively restraining the eurozone economy, while Joachim Nagel struck a more upbeat note on the inflation outlook—though both left the door open for further cuts if inflation dips to 2% this year.
Technical levels to watch
Extra gains in EUR/USD area expected to meet the next resistance at the monthly peak of 1.0528 (February 26), closely followed by the YTD high of 1.0532 (January 27). Further up comes the interim 100-day SMA at 1.0537 (100-day Simple Moving Average), seconded by the Fibo retracement of the September-January drop at 1.0572 and then the December 2024 top of 1.0629.
On the flip side, there is initial support at the weekly low of 1.0282 (February 10), prior to the February low of 1.0209 (February 3), and the 2025 bottom of 1.0176 (January 13).
Technicals offer a mixed picture. While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 58 suggests improving bullish momentum, the Average Directional Index (ADX) below 14 points to a weak overall trend.
EUR/USD daily chart
Near-term outlook remains unclear
In the short term, EUR/USD remains at the mercy of shifting trade policies, diverging central bank decisions, sluggish eurozone growth, and evolving political dynamics in Germany. Without clearer signals on tariffs or more definitive guidance from the Fed and ECB, the pair could remain range-bound, at least until the dust settles on these key risk events.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: There is a solid support around 0.6300
The selling bias in AUD/USD remained unabated for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, with spot putting the key 0.6300 contention zone to the test amid a recovery in the US Dollar and tariffs concerns.
EUR/USD: The inability to surpass 1.0500 could spark a deeper correction
EUR/USD reversed two consecutive daily advances, closing below the 1.0500 barrier following another unsuccessful attempt to challenge the YTD peaks near 1.0530 amid a decent bounce in the Greenback.
Gold finding buyers on intraday dips
As the US Dollar continues to lose momentum, Gold prices have reversed their initial dip and reclaimed the key $2,900 per troy ounce mark—and beyond—while investors gear up for President Trump’s upcoming speech.
Top 3 buy zones for Bitcoin as buy signal flashes on BTC price chart
Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around the $87,000 level on Wednesday after traders faced massive liquidations following the largest cryptocurrency’s crash under the $90,000 support level.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.