EUR/USD Current price: 1.1339
- German political noise limited demand for the EUR throughout the first half of the day.
- The US Dollar remains offered ahead of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday.
- EUR/USD maintains its positive bias, but caution limits the near-term momentum.
Broad US Dollar (USD) weakness is not enough for EUR/USD to extend its upward trajectory, with the pair trading at around 1.1340 early in the American session. The Euro (EUR) eased on headlines indicating political turmoil in Germany, given that Friedrich Merz, the conservative leader who won the election over two months ago, was unable to secure a majority in parliament to become chancellor. Merz needed 316 out of the 630 seats at the Bundestag, but only secured 310. Still, the USD is the weakest currency across the FX board, preventing EUR/USD from falling further.
Another factor keeping the EUR afloat is data. The Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) released the final estimates of the April Services and Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which resulted better than previously estimated. Germany's service sector slipped back into contraction in April after having grown in each of the previous four months, according to the official report, albeit the Services PMI was confirmed at 49, better than the 48.8 previously calculated. The Composite PMI resulted at 50.1, revised from 49.7.
As for the Eurozone (EU), services output was confirmed at 50.1, while the Composite PMI was upwardly revised from 50.1 to 50.4. “The euro area economy eked out further growth at the start of the second quarter, but the pace of expansion was again marginal and even slowed on the month,” according to the HCOB survey.
The United States (US) published the March Goods and Services Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $140.5 billion, worsening from the previous $-123.2 billion.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its decision on monetary policy on Wednesday, granting a dose of caution ahead of the event. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep interest rates on hold, maintaining a wait-and-see approach amid tariffs-related uncertainty.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair remains confined to familiar levels, lacking directional momentum, yet with a well-limited bearish potential. In the daily chart, the pair seesaws around a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), showing sellers and buyers are battling for direction. At the same time, the Momentum indicator turned marginally lower at around its 100 line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator heads nowhere at around 58, in line with the limited intraday movements.
In the near-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the EUR/USD pair is neutral. A flat 100 SMA provides resistance at around 1.1370, while the 20 and 200 SMAs remain below the current level with no clear directional strength. At the same time, technical indicators stand pat just above their midlines, in line with the ongoing range-trading.
Support levels: 1.1275 1.1230 1.1190
Resistance levels: 1.1370 1.1410 1.1465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD meets support near 1.1300 post-Powell
EUR/USD slipped toward the 1.1300 level on Wednesday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar after the Federal Reserve held rates steady and Chair Jerome Powell delivered a broadly neutral message during his post-meeting press conference.
GBP/USD challenges 1.3300 on USD strength
GBP/USD came under renewed pressure on Wednesday, retreating toward the 1.3300 level as the US Dollar strengthened following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks.
Gold deflates to daily lows near $3,360
Gold prices pulled back on Wednesday, falling to daily lows near the $3,360 mark as a stronger US Dollar and confirmation of upcoming US-China trade talks dampened demand for the safe-haven metal.
Top 5 made in China cryptos to watch as Trump officials signal openness to trade negotiations
TRON, NEO, VeChain and Conflux prices gain slightly on Wednesday, OKB dips slightly. Top US-China officials are scheduled to meet later this week for the first time since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs against China.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.