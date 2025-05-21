- EUR/USD rose for the third day in a row, hitting two-week highs near 1.1360.
- The US Dollar traded on the back foot once again, slipping back below 100.00.
- Markets’ attention now shifts to upcoming flash PMIs in Europe and the US.
The Euro (EUR) advanced further on Wednesday, with EUR/USD climbing toward two-week highs in the 1.1360-1.1370 band and supported further by the intense pullback in the US Dollar (USD).
On the latter, the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below its critical contention zone around the 100.00 level amid mounting concerns over US fiscal policy as investors followed developments around President Trump’s tax bill.
Trade hopes provide limited lift
Meanwhile, the pair has regained balance as of late following a declining price action in the US Dollar. Markets initially welcomed a tentative US–China trade agreement unveiled on May 10, which included a tariff rollback from over 100% to 10% and a 90-day pause on further hikes. However, a 20% duty on fentanyl-linked imports remains in place, leaving the effective tariff burden around 30%.
Despite upbeat rhetoric from President Trump and recent trade moves with the UK, the lack of detailed follow-through has undermined the Dollar’s upside and offered renewed support for the single currency and other risk-sensitive assets.
Fed–ECB divergence remains a key driver
Monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) continues to shape EUR/USD price action.
While the Fed has held rates steady and remains cautious about near-term cuts, market pricing still reflects expectations for two rate cuts by year-end, driven by subdued April inflation and fading trade risks.
In contrast, the ECB cut its deposit rate by 25 bps to 2.25% last month and could ease further in June. Still, policymakers remain cautious. Isabel Schnabel reaffirmed the ECB’s commitment to bringing inflation back to target, but warned that external risks, such as trade tensions, could complicate the outlook. Klaas Knot echoed this sentiment, suggesting it’s too early to commit to a June cut without clearer evidence on inflation drivers.
Earlier on Wednesday, (mega dove) ECB official Mario Centeno said the bank might have to cut its key interest rate below the estimated neutral range of 1.50% to 2.00% to prevent inflation from slipping beneath its 2% target, given the economy’s fragile condition.
Speculative interest remains Euro supportive
CFTC data for the week ending May 13 showed net long positions in the EUR rising to around 84.7K contracts, its highest level in months, while total open interest surpassed 750K contracts for the first time since December 2023. Commercial players, meanwhile, remained net short, suggesting continued caution among institutional investors.
Technical picture: Bulls have work to do
Further upside in EUR/USD should challenge its 2025 high of 1.1572 (April 21), seconded by the 1.1600 milestone, and the October 2021 high at 1.1692 (October 28)
On the downside, interim contention sits at the 55-day SMA at 1.1105, ahead of the May low of 1.1064 (May 12), and the psychological 1.1000 level. The loss of the latter could put a test of the 200-day SMA at 1.0803 back on the investors’ radar.
Momentum indicators paint a mixed picture. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has edged above 58, hinting at a bullish tone, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 27 suggests the trend is still in place but may be losing traction.
EUR/USD daily chart
Outlook
EUR/USD is likely to remain volatile in the near term, as markets weigh diverging central bank paths, speculative positioning, and ongoing geopolitical and political uncertainty. While the Euro remains supported by flow dynamics and relative resilience, further gains may require greater clarity on trade policy and central bank intentions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
