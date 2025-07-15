EUR/USD added to the ongoing weakness and broke below 1.1600.

The US Dollar gathered extra steam following firm US CPI readings in June.

The ZEW’s Economic Sentiment improved in Germany and the Euroland.

The Euro (EUR) slipped further and flirted with four‑week lows against the US Dollar (USD) on turnaround Tuesday, dragging EUR/USD into the red for a fifth consecutive day and returning to the sub-1.1600 region.

Trade jitters flare

The White House said it will hold off on any new tariff decisions until August 1, but the spectre of a widening trade skirmish is already looming.

Recent US threats of 30% levies on EU goods, coupled with last week's announcements of 25% tariffs on Japanese and South Korean imports and a 50% hit on copper, have reignited fears of a broader confrontation, ultimately bolstering the value of the Greenback.

Central banks at odds

Federal Reserve (Fed) Minutes from the June gathering revealed a divided Committee: some policymakers wanted immediate rate cuts, while others urged caution until tariff‑driven inflation effects become clearer.

Indeed, futures continue to suggest a potential easing later this year, assuming that the price pressures prove to be temporary. Speaking about prices, US CPI data showed inflationary pressure picked up pace in June, bolstering recent comments from Chief Powell as well as lending support to the view of a cautious Fed.

In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) has signalled it will only loosen policies further if clear evidence of a slowdown in external demand emerges. On this, the bank’s Deposit Facility Rate stands at 2.00% following a cut in early June.

Speculators pile in

CFTC data to July 8 show speculative net longs in the single currency ballooning to over 120.5K contracts, the highest since December 2023, while institutional players have upped their net shorts to roughly 177K contracts, also a multi‑month peak. Furthermore, open interest also climbed for a third straight week, hitting about 806K contracts.

Chart watch

On the upside, EUR/USD must clear its 2025 high of 1.1830 (July 1) before eyeing the long‑standing June 2018 peak at 1.1852.

To the downside, if spot clears its July base of 1.1592 (July 15), it could then attempt to revisit the interim support at the 55‑day SMA of 1.1461, ahead of the weekly trough at 1.1210 (May 29) and the May base at 1.1064 (May 12), all en route to the pivotal 1.1000 mark.

Technical indicators have shifted to a bearish mode: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below 48, indicating potential for further downside, while the Average Directional Index (ADX), at around 27, suggests a healthy, conviction-driven trend.

EUR/USD daily chart

Short-term outlook

The prospect of Fed cuts versus an ECB pause could lend fresh impetus to the European currency and push EUR/USD higher. However, any sustained rally is hindered by persistent trade tensions and the unpredictability of US tariff policy.