TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Markets remain on pause

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Markets remain on pause
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1683

  • US ADP Employment Change survey showed the private sector added 41K new jobs in December.
  • The United States macroeconomic calendar still has some interesting figures to offer.
  • EUR/USD under modest selling pressure but confined to familiar levels.

The EUR/USD pair traded with a soft tone throughout the first part of Wednesday, though it remained stuck in a tight range around the 1.1700 level. Financial markets paused ahead of the release of relevant United States (US) data, maintaining a cautious optimism.

During London trading hours, the Eurozone released the preliminary estimate of the December Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which rose by 2% on a yearly basis, as expected. Inflation, as measured by the HICP, rose 0.2% month-on-month after decreasing 0.2% in November. The release had no impact on the Euro (EUR).

Across the pond, the US published the ADP Employment Change report, which showed that the private sector added 41K new jobs in the month, missing the expected 47K but much better than the previous -32K. The country is set to release October Factory Orders, the December ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), and November JOLTS Job Openings.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is risk-skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows EUR/USD trades below a bearish 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), which slopes lower below the 100 SMA, providing resistance at 1.1705 and 1.1743, respectively. At the same time, the pair is barely holding above a bullish 200 SMA at 1.1677. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator turned modestly lower at around its midline, while the

In the daily chart, EUR/USD trades below the 20-day SMA at 1.1743 and above the 100-day SMA at 1.1667, with the SMAs containing price action. The 200-day SMA maintains its strong bullish slope far below the current price, preserving the mid-term bullish alignment. The Momentum indicator has turned negative and contracts below its neutral threshold, signaling fading upside strength, while the RSI stands flat at 44, in line with the overall negative tone.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1700 post-US ISM

EUR/USD trims gains, back below 1.1700 post-US ISM

EUR/USD is still struggling to find its balance on Wednesday, lingering below the 1.1700 milestone as neither side of the equation offers much conviction. Weaker Eurozone inflation is weighing on the Euro, while the US Dollar isn’t giving traders much to work despite the unexpected uptick in the US ISM Services PMI in December.

GBP/USD keeps the bearish stance below 1.3500

GBP/USD keeps the bearish stance below 1.3500

GBP/USD extends its pullback on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.3500 mark and building on Tuesday’s retreat. The pair remains on the back foot, with the US Dollar also struggling to find clear direction as investors continue to assess the release of key US data.

Gold bounces off lows, still below $4,500

Gold bounces off lows, still below $4,500

Gold stays on the defensive on Wednesday, trading around $4,440 per troy ounce after snapping a three-day winning streak. The rally appears to have stalled near the $4,500 area, as a modest uptick in the US Dollar following key results from the domestic docket weighs on the precious metal. The move lower in bullion, however, appears somewhat contained by falling US Treasury yields across the curve.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Bitcoin extends correction below the $93,000 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a cooldown from the early-year rally that touched $94,789 on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also facing headwinds amid uncertainty in market sentiment.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers