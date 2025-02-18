- EUR/USD added to Monday’s pullback and revisited the 1.0440 zone.
- The US Dollar bounced off recent lows helped by tariffs concerns.
- Investors’ attention now gyrates to FOMC Minutes on Wednesday.
EUR/USD tried to extend its recent rally at the beginning of the week but struggled to stay comfortably above 1.0500, sparking a correction to the 1.0445-1.0440 band so far.
The pair encountered decent selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) regained part of its lost shine and rebounded from recent lows, briefly trespassing the key 107.00 barrier when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The move higher in the Greenback was also underpinned by a decent bounce in US yields across the spectrum, as well as further advance in Germany’s 10-year bund yields, which climbed to monthly highs around 2.50%. Also underpinning the buying pressure in the US Dollar emerged steady concerns around Trump’s trade policies and the cautious stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Tariff tensions kept markets on edge
Despite the absence of fresh headlines around US tariffs, global trade policies remain a major source of anxiety for traders. Although the White House delayed a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, it kept a 10% duty on Chinese goods in place, keeping investors on their toes.
The situation escalated further when President Trump announced a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports, fuelling fears of more retaliation down the line. Initially, this lack of certainty around these protectionist measures led to a softer US Dollar, but the Greenback could regain traction if tariffs push US inflation higher and encourage the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated.
Central banks in the spotlight
The Federal Reserve recently left its policy rate at 4.25%-4.50%, maintaining a cautious stance as it balances strong US economic growth, persistent inflation, and a robust labour market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the importance of not cutting rates prematurely, underlining that any future moves will hinge on inflation trends and labour market performance.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) chose a different route by delivering a 25-basis-point rate cut aimed at supporting the eurozone’s sluggish growth. ECB President Christine Lagarde dismissed the idea of larger 50-basis-point cuts and signalled a more gradual approach, with future decisions driven by incoming data. Despite the ongoing trade tensions, Lagarde remained optimistic that inflation could return to target by 2025, suggesting a steady, measured path forward for ECB policy.
Winners and losers in a trade war
Should tariffs boost US inflation further, the Fed may lean hawkish for longer, which would likely strengthen the US Dollar. For the Euro, however, escalating trade disputes and the prospect of US tariffs on European Union (EU) imports could weigh on market sentiment, potentially dragging EUR/USD closer to parity sooner than anticipated. This scenario carries the potential to materialise at some point during Q2.
Technical outlook: Key levels to watch
EUR/USD managed to regain its footing above 1.0500 in recent days, although that initial bull run lost impulse afterwards.
In case buyers regain the upper hand, they face an initial barrier at 1.0532 (the 2025 high from January 27), seconded by 1.0629 (the December peak), and 1.0744 (the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)).
On the downside, the first layer of support stands at the transitory 55-day SMA at 1.0405, followed by the weekly low of 1.0282 recorded on February 10, and the monthly bottom of 1.0209 (February 3). A break beneath this level could open the door toward the YTD low of 1.0176 (January 13).
Technical indicators, in the meantime, send mixed signals: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 55 suggests building momentum, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) around 15 points to a weakening trend.
EUR/USD daily chart
What’s Next for the Euro?
At the moment, EUR/USD is being pulled in multiple directions: ongoing trade tensions, diverging central bank policies, sluggish growth across the eurozone, and political uncertainties, particularly in Germany. Although the pair could see short-lived bursts of strength, the broader outlook remains hazy until there is more clarity on trade developments and the policy paths of both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0450 on USD recovery
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and declines toward 1.0450 on Tuesday despite the upbeat ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment data for Germany and the Eurozone. Rising US Treasury bond yields support the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above1.2600
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.2600 on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the pair edged higher with the initial reaction to the UK labor market data, which showed that the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.4% in the three months to December.
Gold approaches record highs
Gold prices advance to two-day highs around $2,930 per ounce troy amid the resumption of tariff concerns and despite the tepid rebound in the Geenback and an acceptable move higher in US yields across the curve.
Why Solana, XRP, Dogecoin and BNB are crashing?
Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB) decline on Tuesday. Top altcoins ranked by market capitalization are in a downward trend, even though Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate around the $95,000 level.
Rates down under
Today all Australian eyes were on the Reserve Bank of Australia, and rates were cut as expected. RBA Michele Bullock said higher interest rates had been working as expected, slowing economic activity and curbing inflation, but warned that Tuesday’s first rate cut since 2020 was not the start of a series of reductions.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.