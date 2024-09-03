- EUR/USD retreated to new two-week lows near 1.1030.
- The Dollar resumed its uptrend despite lower yields across the curve.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 47.2 in August.
Following a promising start to the new trading week, EUR/USD came under renewed downside pressure and slipped back to the 1.1030 region on Tuesday, reaching two-week lows on the back of the resurgence of the upside impetus in the US Dollar (USD).
In the meantime, spot appears to have found some initial support near the 1.1030 zone, which is close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the August rally.
Concerning the Greenback, the US Dollar Index (DXY) crept higher and approached the 102.00 barrier, or two-week peaks, bolstered by investors’ sentiment, the selling pressure in the risk complex, and prudence ahead of key US data releases due later in the week.
On the monetary policy front, investors are closely watching for clues on the expected size of the Fed's interest rate cut in September, particularly after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested in his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in late August that it might be time to recalibrate monetary policy. Powell also indicated that, barring any unexpected developments, the labour market is unlikely to add significantly to inflationary pressures in the near term, and stressed that the Fed does not want to see further cooling in labour market conditions.
Regarding the above, the upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be especially significant following the Fed’s shift from a focus on combating inflation to preventing job losses, as the employment data could determine the extent of the Fed's anticipated rate cut.
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a 25 bps rate cut in September is around 63%.
As for the European Central Bank (ECB), its latest minutes revealed that policymakers did not see a strong reason to cut interest rates last month, but they also warned that the issue could be revisited in September, given the ongoing impact of high rates on economic growth.
However, recent reports suggest that ECB policymakers are increasingly divided over the growth outlook, a disagreement that could influence rate cut discussions in the months ahead. Some are concerned about a potential recession, while others remain focused on persistent inflationary pressures. The central debate revolves around how slowing economic growth and a possible recession might impact inflation—the ECB's main concern—as it aims to bring inflation down to 2% by the end of 2025.
Nonetheless, the release of lower-than-expected flash CPI data for August in Germany and the broader Eurozone may challenge the cautious approach by rate setters, potentially opening the door for the central bank to consider another rate cut at its meeting on September 12.
On this point, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, known for her conservative stance on policy, argued that inflation concerns should take priority over growth. In a speech on Friday, she asserted that monetary policy should continue to focus on returning inflation to the target in a timely manner. While she acknowledged that growth risks have increased, she maintained that a soft landing is still more likely than a recession.
In summary, if the Fed opts for further or more substantial rate cuts, the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB could narrow over the medium to long term, potentially benefiting EUR/USD. This is particularly possible as markets anticipate two more rate cuts from the ECB this year.
However, over the longer term, the U.S. economy is expected to outperform Europe's, suggesting that any sustained weakness in the dollar may be limited.
Lastly, speculators (non-commercial traders) have increased their net long positions in the Euro (EUR) to levels not seen since January, while commercial players (such as hedge funds) have raised their net short positions to multi-month highs, driven by a significant increase in open interest.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Further north, the EUR/USD is likely to test its 2024 top of 1.1201 (August 26), ahead of the 2023 peak of 1.1275 (July 18) and the 1.1300 round level.
The pair's next downside target is the preliminary 55-day SMA at 1.0903, which comes prior to the weekly low of 1.0881 (August 8) and the key 200-day SMA at 1.0853. Down from here emerges the weekly low of 1.0777 (August 1), seconded by the June low of 1.0666 (June 26) and the May bottom of 1.0649 (May 1).
Meanwhile, the pair's upward trend is projected to continue as long as it remains above the key 200-day SMA.
The four-hour chart reveals a return of negative sentiment. The initial resistance is at the 55-SMA at 1.1114 prior to 1.1201. Instead, 1.1033 offers quick support, closely followed by 1.1030 and the 200-SMA at 1.0973. The relative strength index (RSI) tumbled to around 30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1100 after soft US data
EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.1100 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that JOLTS Job Openings declined to 7.6 million in July, weighing on the USD and helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3150 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3150 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand after soft US data, while an improving risk mood further supports the pair.
Gold battles to regain the $2,500 mark
After touching its lowest level since mid-August near $2,470, Gold stages a rebound and trades near $2,500. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.8% after US data, providing a lift to XAU/USD.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum crumble under selling pressure, XRP hovers around $0.55
Bitcoin slips under $57,000 following $287.8 million in outflows from BTC ETFs on September 3. Ethereum erases 1.20% of its value on the day, dips to $2,395 on Wednesday. XRP loses key support and corrects to $0.5326, new monthly low in September.
Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoC expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on September 4
There is widespread expectation that the BoC will lower its policy rate for the third consecutive meeting on September 4. Mirroring previous decisions by the central bank, this move would most likely be of 25 basis points, taking the benchmark interest rate to 4.25%.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.