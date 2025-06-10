- EUR/USD traded within an erratic range above the 1.1400 hurdle on Tuesday.
- The US Dollar maintained a fluctuating price action close to the 99.00 zone.
- Markets’ attention remains laser-focused on US-China trade talks in London.
The Euro (EUR) added to Monday’s positive bias amid inconclusive price action surrounding the US Dollar (USD). That said, EUR/USD rose further north of 1.1400, briefly reaching two-day highs amid steady caution regarding further US-China trade discussions in the UK.
On the other side of the equation, the US Dollar Index (DXY) kept orbiting the 99.00 region amid marginal moves in US yields across the spectrum.
Trade war: Light at the end of the tunnel?
A sense of steady prudence prevailed among market participants on Tuesday, as the second day of US-China trade discussions appears to have resumed a hopeful path in London; at least this is what one can read from some officials’ comments.
Both China and the US have strict rules against exporting things that are crucial to their national security. This makes their rising economic competition a lot more serious. Beijing has recently reduced its exports of rare minerals, essential for manufacturing everything from military gear to electric automobiles. The reduction occurred when Washington ceased shipping chemicals, machines, and sophisticated technology, including software and components required to make nuclear power, aeroplanes, and semiconductors.
The necessity for emergency negotiations highlights the extreme danger of both sets of measures.
President Trump hiked taxes on Chinese goods in April. In reaction, Beijing banned supplies of critical minerals and magnets. The measures may have impacted American manufacturing, military contractors, and other firms. Both sides are now working swiftly to break the impasse before the restrictions create even greater issues for the world's supply networks.
Policy divergence returns to the fore
Diverging central bank outlooks remain a key driver for the currency market.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates steady in May, with the latest Minutes revealing a split among policymakers on the future path. With inflation cooling, markets are now leaning towards a rate cut in September.
Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) cut its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2.00% last Thursday. Surprisingly, President Christine Lagarde's message leaned towards a hawkish stance.
That could be the last cut for a while since the growth predictions were a bit better than many expected. Lagarde remarked that the ECB is now well positioned to cope with the issues that are coming up. By not flagging any forthcoming rate cuts and making clear that only a major escalation in trade tensions would change that stance, she signalled neither a push for a tighter policy nor a fresh round of easing. Instead, Lagarde maintained a “steady as she goes” line.
Speculative flows shift toward Euro
CFTC data show a growing bullish tilt on the European currency. Net long positions rose to a three-week high of around 82.8K contracts, while overall open interest rose past 781K contracts, the highest in the last three years. Meanwhile, commercial hedgers expanded their short positions to nearly 138.3K contracts, suggesting growing institutional interest in managing Euro upside risk.
Technical landscape: Bulls maintain control
EUR/USD remains firmly above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.0823, keeping the broader uptrend intact.
Key resistance levels are seen at the YTD high of 1.1572 (April 21), followed by the 1.1600 round barrier and the October 2021 top at 1.1692.
Just the opposite, interim support sits at the 55-day SMA (1.1236), followed by the May low of 1.1064. A break of 1.1000 could signal deeper losses, potentially toward the 200-day SMA.
Momentum signals remain mixed. The Average Directional Index (ADX), near 16, suggests a weakening trend, though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 57 indicates ongoing bullish momentum.
EUR/USD daily chart
Data watch
The eurozone calendar for the current week includes speeches by the ECB’s Buch, Lane and Cipollone on June 11, while Germany’s final Inflation Rate will be released on June 13, followed by EMU’s Balance of Trade results and Industrial Production readings.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The uptrend looks fragile
AUD/USD rose to new 2025 highs near 0.6550 on Wednesday. The move, however, lacked follow through and eventually prompted the Aussie Dollar to surrender those gains and embark on a downward path toward the key support around the 0.6500 region.
EUR/USD: There is a tough barrier at 1.1500
EUR/USD maintained its weekly recovery well in place, this time coming to levels just pips away from the key 1.1500 the figure, always on the back of the intense move lower in the US Dollar, which was particularly sponsored by lower US inflation data in May and hopes of a resolution of the US-China trade stalemate.
Gold looks consolidative near $3,340
Gold prices appear to have entered a consolidative range around the $3,340 zone per troy ounce on Wednesday. The yellow metal’s move higher follows a decline in the Greenback after softer US inflation readings in May, although trade optimism seems to be limiting further gains for now.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP offers breakout signals to $3.00 backed by heightened institutional interest
Ripple (XRP) is rising marginally to trade at $2.31 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as interest in XRP-related financial products rapidly grows, with Ondo Finance, a tokenization platform, launching its flagship tokenized US treasury fund on the blockchain.
US and China agree to implement the implementation of the already-agreed consensus
After two days of back-and-forth in London, the U.S.–China trade circus wrapped with what can only be described as a diplomatic tautology: a late-night announcement that both sides have “agreed in principle on a framework to implement the Geneva consensus”.