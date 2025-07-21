EUR/USD added to Friday’s gains, breaking above the 1.1700 hurdle on Monday.

The US Dollar succumbed to the selling pressure amid steady trade unease.

Attention shifts to Powell’s speech on Tuesday and the ECB event on Thursday.

The recent optimism in the Euro (EUR) gained momentum on Monday, as EUR/USD successfully retested the area just beyond the crucial 1.1700 barrier, simultaneously reaching three-day peaks.

Trade tensions soured sentiment

Even after Washington pushed its next tariff decision back to August 1, markets remain jittery. Threats of 30% duties on European exports, 25% levies on Japanese and South Korean imports, and a hefty 50% surcharge on copper have stoked fears of a global trade conflagration, driving investors into the relative safety of the greenback in the past few days.

In the meantime, trade negotiations have been given special attention, with diplomats indicating that the EU is considering extensive "anti-coercion" measures. If an agreement fails, these measures would allow the bloc to target US services or restrict access to public tenders.

President Trump has indicated the possibility of imposing 30% duties on imports from Europe should an agreement not be reached by the August 1 deadline.

Central banks heading separate ways

Minutes from June’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting revealed a Committee divided between those pressing for immediate rate cuts and colleagues urging caution until the inflationary fallout from new tariffs becomes clear.

June’s uptick in US consumer prices only bolstered Jerome Powell’s cautious approach, yet futures markets still lean toward a modest easing later in the year.

By contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) lowered its deposit rate to 2.00% in early June, warning that fresh stimulus will depend on more pronounced signs of weak external demand. Investors anticipate the ECB to initiate a "pause" during its meeting later this week.

Bullish specs vs. rising commercial shorts

Positioning data through July 15 showed that speculators ramped up bullish wagers on the Euro, increasing their net longs to nearly 128.2K contracts, the highest level since December 2023. Commercial traders increased their net shorts to around 184.2K contracts, which is the highest level in a few months. Open interest has also gone up for the fourth week in a row, this time to just over 820K contracts, the most since March 2023.

Technical roadmap

On the upside, EUR/USD needs to vault above its 2025 high of 1.1830 (July 1) before aiming for the June 2018 peak at 1.1852.

On the other hand, a breach of July’s base at 1.1556 could trigger a slide toward the transitory 55‑day moving average at 1.1485, then the May 29 weekly low of 1.1210, and ultimately the psychologically critical 1.1000 mark.

Momentum indicators remain lukewarm: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) advances to nearly 57, while an Average Directional Index (ADX) around 22 suggests the current trend lacks real conviction.

EUR/USD daily chart

What to watch

The current uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy, coupled with the increasing divergence in policy between the Fed and ECB, suggests that the euro may face challenges in regaining its previous strength. Nonetheless, any definitive indication that Washington is reducing tariff threats, or a more conciliatory stance from the Fed, could swiftly shift the balance in favour of the single currency.