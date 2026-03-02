TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Fear boosts demand for the US Dollar

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Fear boosts demand for the US Dollar
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1718

  • Middle East war keeps investors on their toes, fuels demand for safety.
  • The EU manufacturing sector posted a strong expansion in February.
  • EUR/USD bearish momentum set to expand in the near term.

The EUR/USD pair plunged towards 1.1700 on Monday, as risk aversion took over financial markets following weekend headlines. On Saturday, the United States (US) and Israel launched a massive attack on Iran, killing the  Islamic Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes, hitting US bases in different Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Middle East tensions resulted in skyrocketing Oil prices, amid fears of supply disruptions. It also boosted demand for the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), which trades with a firmer tone across the FX board.

Meanwhile, the Hamburg Commercial Bank released the final estimates of the February Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) with a surprising improvement in European manufacturing data. The German Manufacturing PMI was confirmed at 50.9 following the preliminary estimate of 50.7, back into expansion territory for the first time in over three-and-a-half years, according to the official report. The EU manufacturing index recorded its strongest month in almost four years in the same month, as a fresh rise in new orders drove a sharper expansion in factory production.  

Meanwhile, back-and-forth strikes in the Middle East continue, keeping investors on their toes and markets in risk-off mode. Global stocks trade in the red, while demand for safety maintains Gold and Silver running north.

The American session will bring the US S&P Global and the ISM Manufacturing PMIs, the latter foreseen at 51.2. Other than that, investors will be looking for headlines coming from the Middle East for direction.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1719, not far from an intraday low at 1.1698. The near-term bias turns bearish as the pair slips below the clustered 20- and 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), while the 100-period SMA caps higher, signaling a weakening medium-term tone. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator has dropped below its midline and extended lower, reinforcing the downside pressure after the recent rejection near 1.1820. Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators holds in the low-30s after briefly dipping below 30, showing bearish momentum still in place despite an initial oversold signal.

In the daily chart, EUR/USD is poised to extend its decline. The pair trades well below a mildly bearish 20-day SMA near 1.1820, indicating sellers are gaining the upper hand after failing to sustain gains above recent highs. The pair still holds above the clustered 100- and 200-day SMAs around 1.1700, so the broader trend context remains underpinned, but short-term pressure is to the downside. Momentum trades below 0 and extends its decline, signaling strengthening bearish speed, while the RSI retreats toward 40, reinforcing the notion of building selling pressure rather than oversold conditions.

Immediate resistance emerges at the 1.1780/1.1800 area, where the 20-period SMA in the 4-hour chart and recent congestion converge, followed by the 1.1820/1.1830 band aligned with the 100-period SMA. A recovery above that upper barrier would be needed to ease selling pressure and open the way toward 1.1860. On the downside, initial support sits at the recent intraday low near 1.1698, ahead of 1.1650.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the offered stance just above 1.1700

EUR/USD keeps the offered stance just above 1.1700

EUR/USD is coming under heavy selling pressure in what has been a rather grim start to the new trading week, with the pair now trading close to the 1.1700 support area as the US Dollar stages a solid rebound. The prevailing flight to safety mood continues to favour the Greenback, as investors react to the escalating conflict in the Middle East and trim risk exposure across the board.

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD hits new yearly lows near 1.3300

GBP/USD adds to the recent bearish tone, approaching to the key 1.3300 support to reach fresh YTD troughs against the backdrop of the robust performance of the US Dollar. Indeed, Cable’s decline comes amid the firm demand for the safe-haven space in the wake of the US and Israel attacks to Iran.

Gold trims losses, back below $5,400

Gold trims losses, back below $5,400

Gold now surrenders part of the earlier advance past the $5,400 mark per troy ounce at the beginning of the week. Indeed, the precious metal’s strong uptick remains fuelled by increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East amid the intense demand for safer assets.

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin on brink of breakdown amid US-Iran war

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure near the key support level of $65,700. Trading at $66,400 at the time of writing on Monday, a breakdown below this critical level would suggest a deeper correction ahead.

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

The Fed is finally talking about AI – Here's why it matters for the US Dollar

AI is moving from earnings calls into the heart of monetary policy discussions, forcing Federal Reserve officials to confront a new question: How to act if AI reshapes inflation, employment and interest rates at the same time?

Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads supply, weighing on PI recovery

Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads supply, weighing on PI recovery

Pi Network  hovers below $0.1700, broadly steady at press time on Monday, attempting a recovery after a 2% loss the previous day. Sunday’s decline aligned with nearly 49 million PI tokens offloaded by the Pi Foundation, implying a spike in supply pressure that capped the prevailing four-day recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers