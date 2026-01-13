TRENDING:
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Depressed in range

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Depressed in range
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1667

  • United States Consumer Price Index figures failed to impress market players.
  • US President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on countries trading with Iran.
  • EUR/USD struggles for direction below 1.1700, key support at 1.1590.

The EUR/USD pair traded uneventfully throughout the first half of Tuesday, stuck around the 1.1660 price zone. Investors refrain from placing relevant bets ahead of the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI), while political noise in the US kept the Greenback on the back foot.

Adding to the latest geopolitical turmoil triggered by US President Donald Trump regarding Venezuela and Greenland, Trump decided to announce a fresh 2%% levy on those countries doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran. According to his social media post, such tariffs will be effective immediately and apply to “any and all” business done with the USA.

Regarding US data, the annual inflation rate was reported at 2.7% by the CPI, while the monthly reading was 0.3%, matching expectations. The core annual CPI increased by 2.6% while the monthly advance was 0.2%, slightly below expectations but matching November’s readings. The release put some near-term pressure on the USD, but not enough to trigger fireworks, with major pairs holding on to familiar levels.

As the American session unwinds, the USD struggles to correct its corrective advance.

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is neutral, trading around a 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) that eases below the 100- and 200-period SMAs, reflecting a bearish short-term tone. At the same time, the Momentum indicator turned modestly positive above its midline, reflecting the latest uptick rather than hinting at additional gains ahead. Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned modestly lower at around 48, limiting the bullish potential of the pair. Resistance comes at the 200 SMA at 1.1693 and at the 100 SMA at 1.1724.

In the daily chart, the risk for EUR/USD skews to the downside, as the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) slopes lower above the 100- and 200-day SMAs. The longer one, however, remains far below the current level and aims north, limiting the bearish potential of EUR/USD. The Momentum indicator stays below 100 and edges higher, indicating selling pressure is losing steam, but falling short of supporting a leg higher. Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator sits at 44, suggesting limited directional conviction. All in all, the pair is set to continue consolidating in a tight range.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETF and staking inflows drive ETH above $3,300

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETF and staking inflows drive ETH above $3,300

US-listed spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded about $130 million in net inflows on Tuesday, their largest in nearly a week, per SoSoValue data. BlackRock's ETHA recorded the largest inflow, attracting $53.3 million after four consecutive days of outflows.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

