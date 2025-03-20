EUR/USD Current price: 1.0836
- ECB President Christine Lagarde addressed the impact of US tariffs on EU inflation.
- US President Donald Trump is due to speak at the Digital Asset Summit in New York.
- EUR/USD corrective decline could extend in the near term, yet bulls hold the grip.
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh weekly low of 1.0833 on Thursday as the US Dollar(USD) surged in the European session. A dismal market mood fuels demand for safety ahead of United States (US) data, with Wall Street’s futures reversing most of Wednesday’s gains.
Market players welcomed comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, who noted that President Donald Trump's trade war may have a transitory impact on consumer prices. The central left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5% following the March meeting, as widely anticipated. Officials maintained their view of 50 basis points (bps) cuts for this year while downgrading their growth perspectives.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde testified before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament on Thursday. Lagarde repeated that officials will be data-dependent and take decisions meeting by meeting. She added that Eurozone (EU) retaliatory measures on US tariffs and a weaker Euro exchange rate could lift inflation by around half a percentage point, noting that the effect would ease in the medium term due to lower economic activity. Finally, she warned that estimates are subject to very high uncertainty.
Data-wise, Germany published the February Producer Price Index (PPI), which contracted by 0.2% from the previous month and rose a modest 0.7% from a year earlier. The US, on the other hand, published Initial Jobless Claims, which increased to 223K in the previous week, although beating expectations of 224K. Additionally, the country published the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, which posted 12.5 in March, better than the 8.5 anticipated yet below the previous 18.1.
After the US opening, President Donald Trump is due to speak at the Digital Asset Summit in New York and could spur some volatility when referring to the trade war.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows the corrective slide could continue. Technical indicators retreat from extreme overbought readings, maintaining their bearish slopes but holding well above their midlines, somehow limiting the case for a steeper slide. At the same time, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) maintains its bullish slope right below a flat 200 SMA and well above an also directionless 100 SMA, signaling bulls retain control in the longer run.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the downside. EUR/USD extends its slide below a directionless 20 SMA, providing dynamic resistance at around 1.0905. At the same time, technical indicators maintain downward slopes within negative levels, reflecting increased selling interest. Finally, the 100 and 200 SMA head firmly higher far below the current level, in line with the dominant bullish trend.
Support levels: 1.0830 1.0790 1.0745
Resistance levels: 1.0860 1.0905 1.0950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
