TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Challenging fresh multi-year highs

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Challenging fresh multi-year highs
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1914

  • Fresh US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats put additional pressure on the US Dollar.
  • The European Union announced a major trade deal with India following a similar one with South America.
  • EUR/USD keeps grinding north and aims to test the 1.2000 psychological mark.

The EUR/USD pair keeps grinding north on Tuesday, peaking so far at 1.1932, its highest since mid-2021. The latest US Dollar (USD) selling bout came as United States (US) President Donald Trump decided to escalate trade tensions, this time with South Korea. Trump announced tariffs will increase from 15% to 25% on multiple goods, claiming the South Korean legislature's failure to approve the deal reached with President Lee Jae Myung.

Meanwhile, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a major trade deal with India after two decades of on-and-off negotiations. The agreement comes after the European Union (EU) signed a similar pact with the South American bloc Mercosur. It’s clear that the European Union is working harder to hedge against US tariff threats, a positive factor for the EUR.

Data-wise, the European macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer. Across the pond, the US just published the ADP Employment Change 4-week average report, which showed that, for the four weeks ending January 3, US private employers added an average of 7,750 jobs per week.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to speak in the American afternoon, and their comments could impact EUR/USD.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is bullish despite technical indicators showing overbought conditions. The pair is trading above its moving averages, with the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rising above the 100 and 200 SMAs, underscoring a firm bullish bias. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator aims north at around 74 without signs of upward exhaustion, while the Momentum indicator also expands higher, in line with the continued buying pressure.

In the daily chart, EUR/USD is also poised to extend its advance. The 20-day SMA climbs above the 100- and 200-day ones, reinforcing a bullish structure. All three SMAs slope higher, with price holding above them. The 20-day SMA at 1.1709 stands as critical dynamic support. Finally, the Momentum indicator accelerates in positive territory, while the RSI rises at around 74, entering overbought territory that could precede consolidation.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after Fed delivers a hawkish hold

EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after Fed delivers a hawkish hold

The US Federal Reserve decided to hold its fire, as expected, helping the US Dollar recover some additional ground. The Greenback advances as Chair Powell starts his press conference.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Big Tech Earnings: Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Apple to steer market trajectory

Big Tech Earnings: Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Apple to steer market trajectory

Four companies are set to decide the direction of the stock market this week, with guidance – not headline earnings – likely determining whether the AI rally continues or cracks.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers