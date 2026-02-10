TRENDING:
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Buyers on pause, but holding the grip

Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1908

  • Tepid US data maintains the US Dollar on the losing side.
  • US January Nonfarm Payrolls report will be out on Wednesday.
  • EUR/USD consolidates at the upper end of its weekly range.

The EUR/USD pair hovered around 1.1900 throughout the first half of Tuesday, unable to attract investors ahead of the release of United States (US) data. The Greenback enjoyed some near-term demand ahead of the release of Retail Sales data, but quickly changed course after the disappointing reading.

Retail Sales were flat on a monthly basis in December, below the 0.4% advance expected and the 0.6% gain in November. On a yearly basis, sales were up 2.4%, easing from the 3.3% posted in the previous month.

Earlier in the day, ADP reported that the US private sector expanded modestly, with companies adding an average of 6,500 jobs per week in the four weeks ending January 24, according to the NER Pulse report.

Other than that, a cautious optimism prevails. Most global indexes trade with a positive bias, although gains around Wall Street remain modest. The focus now shifts to the January US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report scheduled for Wednesday after the brief US government partial shutdown.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

The 4-hour chart shows EUR/USD trades near a weekly high of 1.1926, and the technical stance is overall bullish. The pair stands above all its moving averages, with the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) advancing above the 100- and 200-period SMAs, and providing support at 1.1845. At the same time, the Momentum indicator stays positive but has flattened, signaling steady rather than accelerating upside. Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stands at 66, ticking modestly higher, not enough to support another leg north.

In the daily chart, EUR/USD´s bullish potential is firmer. The pair trades well above all bullish moving averages, with the 20-day SMA the nearest at approximately 1.1800, and the next, the 100-day SMA, well below it at 1.1680. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain well above their mid-lines, skewing the risk to the upside, but lacking clear directional strength, in line with the latest consolidative stage.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces next resistance near 1.1930

EUR/USD faces next resistance near 1.1930

EUR/USD continues to build on its recovery in the latter part of Wednesday’s session, with upside momentum accelerating as the pair retargets the key 1.1900 barrier amid a further loss of traction in the US Dollar. Attention now shifts squarely to the US data docket, with labour market figures and the always influential CPI releases due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

GBP/USD sticks to the bullish tone near 1.3660

GBP/USD sticks to the bullish tone near 1.3660

GBP/USD maintains its solid performance on Wednesday, hovering around the 1.3660 zone as the Greenback surrenders its post-NFP bounce. Cable, in the meantime, should now shift its attention to key UK data due on Thursday, including preliminary GDP gauges.

Gold holds on to higher ground ahead of the next catalyst

Gold holds on to higher ground ahead of the next catalyst

Gold keeps the bid tone well in place on Wednesday, retargeting the $5,100 zone per troy ounce on the back of modest losses in the US Dollar and despite firm US Treasury yields across the curve. Moving forward, the yellow metal’s next test will come from the release of US CPI figures on Friday.

UNI faces resistance at 20-day EMA following BlackRock's purchase and launch of BUIDL fund on Uniswap

UNI faces resistance at 20-day EMA following BlackRock's purchase and launch of BUIDL fund on Uniswap

Decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI) announced on Wednesday that it has integrated asset manager BlackRock's tokenized Treasury product on its trading platform via a partnership with tokenization firm Securitize.

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

US jobs data surprises to the upside, boosts stocks but pushes back Fed rate cut expectations

This was an unusual payrolls report for two reasons. Firstly, because it was released on  Wednesday, and secondly, because it included the 2025 revisions alongside the January NFP figure.

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

