TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure, 1.180 resists

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure, 1.180 resists
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1833

  • European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde may leave before the end of her term.
  • United States Durable Goods Orders declined by less than anticipated in December.
  • EUR/USD maintains a modest bearish bias in the near term.

The EUR/USD pair consolidates near 1.1805, its weekly low in the European session on Thursday, with the absence of relevant headlines keeping major pairs within limited intraday ranges.

Meanwhile, headlines indicate that European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde plans to leave earlier than October 2027, when her term ends. According to different sources, fears that the far right may win the French presidential election in the spring of 2027 is the main reason behind the idea, which favors a better election of the ECB President’s successor through current French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron.

The European macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer, but the United States (US) released some interesting figures. Durable Goods Orders declined by 1.4% MoM in December, better than the 2% decline anticipated but below the 5.4% gain from November. The country also released December Housing Starts, up 6.2% in the month, and Building Permits, which rose 4.3%.

The encouraging figures did little for the USD, which showed no reaction to the headlines, but maintained stock markets on the positive side.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

Technically speaking, the 4-hour chart for EUR/USD offers a neutral-to-bearish stance. The pair met intraday sellers around a bearish 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), which declines beneath the flattening 100-period SMA. The 20 SMA at 1.1848 and the 100 SMA at 1870 provide resistance. Meanwhile, the 200-period SMA has lost upward momentum and currently stands at 1.1779, potentially serving as a bearish target. Meanwhile, technical indicators remain below their midlines, but lack clear directional strength.

In the daily chart, EUR/USD remains below a still bullish 20-day SMA at 1.1861, which caps advances. The longer moving averages remain far below the current level, maintaining the long-term bullish trend alive. Finally, the Momentum indicator heads lower yet above its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator accelerates its slide and currently stands at 51. The setup suggests mounting selling pressure without confirming additional declines ahead.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1800 on hawkish Fed Minutes, eyes on ECB succession

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1800 on hawkish Fed Minutes, eyes on ECB succession

The EUR/USD pair tumbles to a near two-week low around 1.1785 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Euro on hawkish FOMC minutes that revived speculation about potential interest rate hikes if inflation remains elevated. 

GBP/USD extends decline as weak jobs data bolsters BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD extends decline as weak jobs data bolsters BoE rate cut bets

The Pound Sterling continued to backslide under sustained pressure on Wednesday, following through after the UK employment report on Tuesday showed a labour market deteriorating faster than expected. 

Gold rises above $4,950 as US-Iran tensions boost safe-haven demand

Gold rises above $4,950 as US-Iran tensions boost safe-haven demand

Gold price holds positive ground near $4,985 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal recovers amid shifts in geopolitical sentiment, boosting safe-haven demand. Traders will keep an eye on the release of US Initial Jobless Claims,  Pending Home Sales data, and the Fedspeak later on Thursday. 

Australia unemployment rate set to edge up within overall strong labor market

Australia unemployment rate set to edge up within overall strong labor market

The Australian monthly employment report is scheduled for release on Thursday at 00:30 GMT, and market participants anticipate a modest increase in jobs in January. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to announce that the country added 20K new jobs in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast at 4.2%, up from the 4.1% posted in December.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers