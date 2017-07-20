EUR/USD: pressuring highs on Draghi's words
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1565
The EUR/USD pair recovered its upward momentum after ECB's latest monetary policy announcement, as the market chose to read the positive headlines and ignore the negative ones. Having traded as low as 1.1479, the pair jumped up to 1.1573, as Draghi promised to discuss changes in guidance in the fall. Policymakers have unanimously decided so, and to keep the ongoing policy unchanged. The press conference started with Draghi saying that recent data confirmed economic strengthening and broad recovery, yet he quickly added that “very substantial accommodation is still needed." He also expressed concerns over inflation being on its way to their target, but not yet there.
The pair holds near the mentioned high after the US opening, and despite dollar's decline is limited against other rivals, the pair is poised to extend its advance towards fresh 2017 highs. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have turned north entering bullish territory, with the RSI indicator at 64 anticipating additional gains as the price surpassed a bullish 20 SMA. Beyond the yearly high set at 1.1582, the pair will likely accelerate higher with the market then eyeing 1.1713, 2015 high.
Support levels: 1.1525 1.1490 1.1460
Resistance levels 1.1585 1.1615 1.1650
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.