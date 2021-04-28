EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2070
- The German GFK Consumer Confidence survey unexpectedly contracted to -8.8 in May.
- The US Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its policy unchanged, focus on QE.
- EUR/USD consolidates monthly gains lacking bullish potential in the near-term.
The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.2070, pretty much unchanged on a daily basis ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. Investors are mildly optimistic ahead of the event, scheduled for Wednesday’s afternoon.
US Treasury yields are up, as well as stocks, with the greenback mostly up across the board, although major pairs remain within familiar levels. Germany published the May GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which printed at -8.8 worse than the previous -6.1 and missing the expected -3.5. The US released the preliminary estimate of the March Goods Trade Balance, which printed a deficit of $-90.59 billion. As for the Fed, investors are expecting the central bank to maintain rates on hold, with the focus on whatever chief Jerome Powell says on the future of quantitative easing.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The near-term picture for the EUR/USD pair suggests a possible slide ahead without confirming it. The 4-hour chart shows that it has broken below its 20 SMA, which heads marginally higher a few pips above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head south, the Momentum within negative levels but the RSI holding around 51. The upcoming direction will depend on how the market reads Powell, but in general, the dollar has limited bullish scope.
Support levels: 1.2050 1.2010 1.1985
Resistance levels: 1.2115 1.2160 1.2200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC
Gold bears extend their control amid rising Treasury yields, DXY. XAU/USD looks to test $1760 amid rising wedge breakdown on the 1CH chart. All eyes on the all-important FOMC decision.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.