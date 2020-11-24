EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1872
- German Q3 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 8.5%.
- Equities are in recovery mode and poised to extend their pre-opening gains.
- EUR/USD is technically neutral but holding near the upper end of the range.
The EUR/USD pair resumed its advance and flirted with the 1.1900 figure but was unable to surpass the level and retreated. Financial markets have come back to life on Monday, and volatility extends into Tuesday. The shared currency appreciated following the release of German data. The final reading of Q3 GDP was better than anticipated, coming at 8.5% in the three months to September. The November IFO survey on Business Climate met expectations with 90.7, with the assessment of the current situation beating expectations, although expectations contracting by more than anticipated.
The dollar recovers part of its charm ahead of the US opening, appreciating against most of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its intraday advance and trades around 1.1870, as Wall Street aims to open with substantial gains. The US will publish today the November Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, foreseen at 29, and CB Consumer Confidence, expected at 97.7 from 100.9 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is technically neutral, with a limited bearish potential according to the 4-hour chart. The pair bounced yesterday from a mildly bullish 100 SMA, now trading a handful of pips above a directionless 20 SMA. Technical indicators continue to hover around their midlines, lacking directional strength. The pair needs to clear the 1.1920 resistance area to gain bullish traction, while the bearish potential should increase on a break below 1.1810.
Support levels: 1.1810 1.1770 1.1715
Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1960 1.2010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
XAU/USD struggles near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh four-month lows, closer to $1800 mark in the last hour.
Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!