- The US Dollar strengthened sharply following US inflation data.
- The EUR/USD pair was rejected from above 1.0630 and tumbled.
- The short-term outlook remains bearish, with the following support levels at 1.0520 and 1.0490.
A stronger US Dollar has pushed the EUR/USD pair from weekly highs above 1.0630 towards 1.0520. US economic data reflects that fundamental factors still favor the Greenback, and combined with higher Treasury yields, exerted downward pressure on the pair.
The European Central Bank (ECB) released the minutes of its September meeting, revealing that "a solid majority of members" supported a 25 basis points interest rate hike. "The decision between raising rates and pausing was a close call, with tactical considerations also playing a role." The document did not have a significant impact on the Euro. On Friday, Eurostat will release Industrial Production data for August, and ECB President Lagarde will participate in a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
The key driver on Thursday was the US Dollar, which was boosted by higher US yields. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September, slightly above the market consensus of 0.3%. However, combined with the wholesale inflation data from Wednesday, it added evidence to the narrative of higher interest rates for a longer period.
The US Dollar gained momentum after the data and accelerated amid higher Treasury bond yields. The 10-year yield rose from 4.52% to 4.72%; it climbed more than 3% on the day. The Greenback ended its correction and could continue to rise, to test cycle highs, as fundamentals continued to favor it. On Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey is due.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD sharply reversed, falling from weekly highs, erasing days of gains. The decline has found support at 1.0525 so far, but bearish pressure persists ahead of the Asian session. Technical indicators on the daily chart have turned bearish, and the price is now below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The reversal of EUR/USD took place near a key dynamic resistance, which marks the upper limit of a downward channel. Technical indicators on the 4-hour chart point to further losses, but the pair is currently near the 1.0520 support level. Below that area, the next support comes at 1.0500. If consolidation occurs below 1.0490, it would increase the bearish pressure and expose 1.0460, slightly above October lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to mid-1.0500s on softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0550, finding support in the vicinity of the weekly low near 1.0520 heading into early Europe on Friday. The pair takes advantage of the broad retreat in the US Dollar and the bond yields, despite a downbeat mood. Lagarde speech and US data are in focus.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2200 post recent losses on upbeat US data
GBP/USD retraces the recent losses that were registered on Thursday, trading higher around the 1.2200 psychological level. However, the pair faced challenges due to the optimistic economic data from the United States.
Gold price regains positive traction, remains below two-week high on reviving Fed rate hike bets
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from the $1,885 region, or over a two-week high and settled near the lower end of its daily range on Thursday. Consumer prices in the US rose more than expected in September and lifted expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer.
Bitcoin could be an alternative to US-listed companies but not in the short term
Bitcoin has dipped below $27,000, adding to the subdued cryptocurrency market sentiment. While short-term price concerns persist, analysts predict a rebound based on historical figures.
Hot US CPI fans Fed fears, focus shifts to US earnings
US inflation data wasn’t very soothing for investors at yesterday’s release. The stickiness in yesterday’s inflation data wasn’t a surprise and the latest set of jobs and inflation data will unlikely change the Fed's mind for the November meeting.